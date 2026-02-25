Amanda just launched her new line with Dillard’s here and it is bursting with so many fun styles! I love it all – the feathers, the applique, the paisley! Tnuck also just released a whole new host of pieces and so many of them are in the most most beautiful blue hues – like this light blue fringe and this deep blue tie dye pattern. See all the blue styles that I am eyeing below….
.wpfi-post-images {
display: grid;
grid-gap: 15px;
grid-template-columns: repeat( auto-fit, minmax( 10px, auto ) );
}
.wpfi-post-images img {
display: block;
}
.wpfi-post-images–no-margin {
grid-gap: 0 !important;
}
@media( max-width: 1024px ) {
.wpfi-post-images–offset {
grid-template-columns: minmax( 10px, 1fr );
grid-gap: 25px;
}
.wpfi-post-images–offset > * {
width: 85%;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.wpfi-post-images–offset > *:first-child,
.wpfi-post-images–offset > *:last-child {
width: 55%;
}
.wpfi-post-images–offset > *:first-child {
margin-left: 0;
}
.wpfi-post-images–offset > *:last-child {
margin-right: 0;
}
}
@media( min-width: 1025px ) {
.wpfi-post-images–offset {
grid-template-columns: minmax( 10px, 4fr ) minmax( 10px, 7fr ) minmax( 10px, 4fr );
}
.wpfi-post-images–offset > *:last-child {
-webkit-align-self: flex-end;
align-self: flex-end;
}
.wpfi-post-images–staggered-columns div:nth-child( 3n-2 ),
.wpfi-post-images–staggered-columns a:nth-child( 3n-2 ) {
grid-column: 1 / span 2;
}
}
@media( max-width: 1024px ) {
#block-block_81f6aafa2d9faa21bf89647752d52c65.wpfi-post-images:not( .wpfi-post-images–offset ) {
grid-template-columns: repeat( 3, 1fr);
}
}
@media( min-width: 1025px ) {
#block-block_81f6aafa2d9faa21bf89647752d52c65.wpfi-post-images:not( .wpfi-post-images–offset ) {
grid-template-columns: repeat( 3, 1fr);
}
}
The post BLUES BABY appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.
Source link
All images are owned by their original copyright holder.