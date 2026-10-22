GIFT GUIDES 2026: THE TOP 10 THAT I GIVE AGAIN AND AGAIN

Last Updated on October 22, 2026 by Cliche





Well, the holiday season is upon us! What better way to kick off our annual A-P Gift Guide series than with the top 10 gifts that I give again and again. These are the tried and true gifts that simply never miss! This season’s upcoming Gift Guides will take the best of the best themes from years past alongside plenty of new categories. We will cover stocking stuffers, beauty and travel gifts, gadgets, personalized pieces, and so much more. So, stay tuned! But up first, the top 10 undefeated gifts…

ARTISANAL OLIVE OILS These have been a go to gift of mine for years! Holidays, hosting, housewarmings, and more. And, not just for the chef in your life, these are for everyone. I would recommend one of the gift sets, either the Duo Set or Artist Series Set.

A COZY ROBE This cozy plush robe is a personal favorite of mine. I’ve lost track of how many I have gifted! It is available in a variety of stripes and prints and can be personalized.

A PERSONALIZED STRIPE TOTE Some of the best gifts are those that are equal parts fun and useful. Enter this striped personalized tote! Available in over 25 stripe layouts, this canvas tote can be customized with either oversized initials (pictured) or a full name.

A BEAUTIFUL YEARLY CALENDAR Now this is one item that I simply can’t wait to see – and gift – each year. The 2027 Calendar by Inslee Faris is inspired by her Birth Flower Series. Choose from five beautifully designed boxes each holding the same calendar inside. This stunning tabletop item sells out quickly, so jump on it!

A PERFECT CASHMERE SWEATER One of the best sweaters that I have ever owned. I’ve gifted this to several friends and the reactions and reviews are legendarily positive. Who doesn’t love a warm, chunky knit cashmere blend sweater with a relaxed fit? This luxurious knit is available in five colors.

A PERSONALIZED PLATE OR PLATTER Etsy has become a go-to destination for thoughtful, personalized gifts. I love gifting a personalized plate or platter for many occasions be it a housewarming, wedding, or holiday. These and these are my two favorites.

TIMELESS EARRINGS

A classic and timeless gift can never go wrong. I’ve loved Dorsey products for years and gifted earrings in particular to several loved ones. The round-cut and asscher-cut gems are the two that I wear the most.

A CLASSIC EVERYDAY BAG One of the most frequent requests that I receive is to highlight quality handbags that are versatile and affordable. Well folks, this is it! This perfect everyday bag is available in over ten hues. I own both the Black and Coffee.

LUXE LOUNGEWEAR Anyone would be thrilled to see soft, premium loungewear under the tree! I was a bit hesitant to jump on the Negative Underwear bandwagon, but now I am hooked. These waffle knit track pants and this fitted henley are two of the pieces that I would highly reccomend.

The post GIFT GUIDES 2026: THE TOP 10 THAT I GIVE AGAIN AND AGAIN appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.





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