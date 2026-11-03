Every Outfit I Wore in October

Last Updated on November 3, 2026 by Cliche





Outfit Details: Alexandra Golovonoff Sweater (last seen here), Dior Shirt (old, similar here), Prada Skirt (old, similar here & here), Sonia Petroff Belt, Destree Bag, Aquazzura Boots

One of my favorite ways to get dressed is leaning into wherever I happen to be, and October gave me plenty of chances. The month opened in Paris, where I reached for the designers I’ve admired for as long as I can remember. Dries, Zimmermann, Valentino, and Dior all made an appearance, and I saved a few of my most special pieces for a city that always seems to ask for them

From there, two trips to New York with a getaway to Cartagena tucked in between. The first was fall break with the girls, a tradition we never skip and one I look forward to all year. Cartagena was the other end of the map entirely, with warm evenings, bright color, and a suitcase full of Colombian designers like Johanna Ortiz and Mercedes Salazar.

By the time I was back home to close out the month, Scorpio season had arrived, and holiday dressing has already found its way into my closet: fur coats, party dresses, and rich jewel tones. Every look from the month lives in Daily Looks .

Outfit Details: Marlies Grace Top, Reformation Pants, Dries Van Noten Bag (sold out, similar here), Chanel Flats (similar here), Alexandra Golovonoff Sweater | Valentino Shirt (old, similar here), Rohe Skirt, Dries Van Noten Cardigan (old, similar here), Chanel Flats (similar here) & Bag (similar here)

Outfit Details: Stella McCartney Blazer, Jeans, Bag & Heels (sold out, similar here), Arielle Ratner Necklace, Hart Earrings | Dior Jacket, Pants, Bag & Heels

Outfit Details: Valentino Coat, Zimmermann Dress, Celine Flats (old, similar here), Chanel Bag | Roberto Cavalli Dress, Celine Bag (similar here), Jimmy Choo Heels, Arielle Ratner Earrings

Outfit Details: Bode Coat (last seen here), Ciao Lucia Shirt, Chloe Pants (on sale here, less expensive here), Chanel Flats (similar here), Destree Bag, Valentino Belt, Dior Sunglasses | Markarian Top (old, similar here), Dries Van Noten Pants, Manolo Blahnik Pumps, Chanel Bag, Arielle Ratner Necklace

Outfit Details: Valentino Coat, Sweater & Pants, Chanel Flats (similar here) & Bag, Sauer Necklace | Dries Van Noten Coat (sold out, similar here), Top & Skirt, Prada Heels (old, similar here), Bvlgari Bag & Jewelry

Outfit Details: Carelli Jacket, Valentino Bag, Giuliva Heritage Pants, Celine Flats (old, similar here and here) | Bode Coat, Kallmeyer Top (old, similar here & here), Valentino Skirt (old, similar here), Sonia Petroff Belt, Manolo Blahnik Heels, Celine Bag

Outfit Details: Alix of Bohemia Dress, Sonia Petroff Belt, Chanel Flats (similar here), Levant Bag, Side Eye Sunglasses | Valentino Jacket (old, similar here and less expensive here), Dior Jeans (last seen here), Valentino Bag, Juju Vera Scarf, Chanel Heels (similar here)

Outfit Details: Zimmermann Dress, Belt & Boots, Etro Bag | Chanel Shirt (similar here), Dries Van Noten Skirt, Chanel Heels & Bag (similar here & here)

Outfit Details: Dries Van Noten Coat (sold out, similar here, last seen here), Maria McManus Shirt (last seen here), Valentino Skirt, Le Sundial Necklace, Chanel Flats (old, similar here), Dries Van Noten Bag (similar here) | Missoni Cardigan, Reformation Dress (worn as top), Dior Jeans, Sonia Petroff Belt, Chanel Flats (similar here), Dries Van Noten Bag (sold out, similar here)

Outfit Details: Blaze Milano Blazer (old, similar here, here, here and here), Chloe Top, Mother Jeans, Sherman Field Necklace, Hermes Boots (similar, less expensive here), Rue de Verneuil Tote, B-low the Belt | Wiggy Kit Coat (similar less expensive here), Chloe Top (last seen here), La DoubleJ Pants (more sizes here and matching top here), Sherman Field Necklace, Hermes Boots (similar, less expensive here), Alaia Bag (similar here)

Outfit Details: Chloe Jacket (old, similar here), Amo Tee, Donni Pants (similar less expensive here and here), Sherman Field Necklace, Hermes Boots (similar less expensive here), Rue de Verneuil Tote (last seen here) | Valentino Coat (last seen here and here), Leset Top, Valentino Skirt (old, similar here and here), Sherman Field Necklace, Aquazzura Boots (similar, less expensive here)

Outfit Details: Wiggy Kit Coat (last seen here), Flore Flore Tee, Frame Jeans (last seen here), Valentino Belt (last seen here), Aquazzura Boots (last seen here, similar here), Hermes Bag (similar here), Dior Sunglasses, Sherman Field Necklace | Carelli Jacket, Donni Pants (less expensive version here), Sherman Field Necklace, Hunting Season Bag

Outfit Details: Sezane Shirt, Loewe Jeans (old, similar here & here) | Johanna Ortiz Dress, Amanu Sandals (on sale here, more sizes here), Silvia Furmanovich Necklace (similar here), Aureum Bag

Outfit Details: Johanna Ortiz Top & Skirt (sold out, similar here & here), Mercedes Salazar Fan (similar here and here), Miu Miu Flats (sold out, similar here and here) | Johanna Ortiz Dress, Sauer Necklace, Mercedes Salazar Bag, Jimmy Choo Heels (old, similar here and here)

Outfit Details: Toteme Shirt (old, similar here and here), Dries Van Noten Skirt (similar here), Sherman Field Necklace, Chanel Flats (similar here) | Johanna Ortiz Dress & Kimono (sold out, similar here), Aureum Bag, Sherman Field Necklace, Saint Laurent Heels (old, similar here and here)

Outfit Details: One/Of Jacket (similar here, here, & here), Arakas Top (similar here & here), Tove Skirt, Aquazzurara Boots, Hermes Bag (similar here), Sherman Field Necklace | One/Of Jacket (similar here, here, & here), Arakas Top (similar here & here), Tove Skirt, Aquazzurara Boots, Hermes Bag (similar here), Sherman Field Necklace

Outfit Details: ELV Denim Jacket (sold out, similar here & here), Alex Mill Sweater, Call It By Your Name Scarf, ELV Denim Jeans, Aquazzura Boots, Chanel Bag, Saint Laurent Sunglasses | One/Of Coat (similar here and here), Alemais Dress (skirt & top version here), Jimmy Choo Heels (old, similar here and here), Du Motra Bag (sold out, similar here)

The post Every Outfit I Wore in October appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





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