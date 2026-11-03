Ariana Grande’s NYC Sighting Sparks Fury As Fans Slam BF Ricky Alvarez for ‘Ick’ Antics

Last Updated on November 3, 2026 by Cliche





Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez’s romance seems to be going strong, but not all the fans are on board.

Grande and Alvarez recently made a public appearance, but fans noticed something off, slamming Alvarez for supposedly not acting like a gentleman to his girlfriend.

The singer is currently taking a break from performing, having recently concluded her “Eternal Sunshine” tour, which ended on an emotional note.

Ariana Grande And Ricky Alvarez Share A Sweet Gesture With An NYC Marathon Runner

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While staying mostly under the radar lately, the hitmaker and her boyfriend turned up on the Manhattan sidelines to take in the marathon excitement.

A digital content creator hosting a project called “Ella’s Envelope” walked up to the couple during the race and asked if they would be willing to leave an encouraging message for the participants.

Grande enthusiastically agreed, before taking a clipboard and penning “You did it!” surrounded by little heart doodles. She then signed it off with “Ari + Ricky,” as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The heartwarming note was later passed along to a runner, who was surprised to find out who wrote it.

Fans Slam Ricky Alvarez Over His Actions During NYC Marathon Outing

A video of the encounter between Grande, Alvarez, and the content creator quickly circulated on Instagram. And although it was seemingly heartwarming, fans quickly began to criticize Alvarez for not assisting Grande.

Online spectators began scrutinizing the interaction, pointing out what they felt were noticeable red flags in the boyfriend’s body language. Many viewers took issue with the fact that he stood by passively as the singer struggled to write on the clipboard while juggling her drink.

“Eww, he gave me the ick in this whole interaction. I hope I’m wrong,” one user wrote.

“And way to go, Ricky, for not grabbing the drink and holding it for Ariana Grande while she was writing,” another user sarcastically wrote.

Others voiced similar frustration over the lack of chivalry and his unenthusiastic facial expressions. One unhappy user wondered aloud how someone like the famous pop icon ended up with him as a partner.

“Imagine being Ariana Grande and having that guy as your partner,” the fan noted.

Ariana Grande Previously Shared A PDA Moment With Ricky Alvarez

Weeks before the incident at the marathon, Grande gave fans a romantic surprise as she wrapped up her “Eternal Sunshine” tour at London’s O2 Arena.

She shared an emotional tribute video to mark the end of her live performances before stepping back from the public eye, and one particular moment stood out to the fans.

Amidst behind-the-scenes rehearsal clips, energetic stage moments, and sweet fan interviews, the pop star snuck in a very passionate black-and-white moment with her photographer boyfriend.

According to The Blast, she appeared to take a breather from rehearsals in an empty arena. At that moment, she was captured as she leaned right off the edge of the stage to share a tender kiss with Alvarez. In the caption, she shared a heartfelt note that read,

“This experience has meant more to me than words can possibly say … “I love you” doesn’t begin to cover it. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart. Yours always, Ariana.”

Ariana Grande And Ricky Alvarez Appear To Have Gotten Matching Tattoos

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Before concluding her tour, Grande marked a huge moment in her relationship with Alvarez, as the two appeared to have gotten matching tattoos.

Following their official debut on social media, the pop superstar showed off fresh ink that paid direct tribute to her dancer-photographer partner.

During her tour, eagle-eyed spectators noticed the phrase “I do love you” etched neatly across her collarbone. Interestingly, the sentiment perfectly matched a piece of body art featured along her boyfriend’s own collarbone.

Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Spending More Time With Ricky Alvarez Amidst Her Hiatus

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In addition to reportedly getting matching tattoos and sharing affectionate tour moments, Grande and Alvarez are also believed to be spending more time with each other amidst the singer’s break from the spotlight.

Following heavy public commentary over her appearance, Grande announced plans to escape the limelight for a while to be surrounded by her inner circle.

Despite rumors suggesting she might spend her time away in a treatment facility, sources noted that she intends to focus on family, close friends, and her boyfriend, Alvarez.

Insiders shared that her busy work schedule kept the couple apart far more than they liked in recent months. As such, they wanted to make up for lost time.

“She’s looking forward to having more freedom in her day and being able to make plans without constantly working around such a demanding schedule,” the insider noted, per The Blast.









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