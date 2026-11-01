Fashion

ETSY EDIT: NOV

November 1, 2026
ETSY EDIT: NOV
Edited By Cliche
0

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 by Cliche


Typing the word November today is making my head spin, but here we are! I love kicking off each month by highlighting some of my current favorite Etsy finds. This month, I included quite a few gift-wrapping picks as we head into the holidays. I have always believed that the presentation of a gift is just as important as the gift itself. When someone gives me a gift and I can see the thought and care they put into the wrapping and the card, it makes me feel so loved.

This month, I picked up this cup and think it will make my morning coffee feel a little more fun. I also bought this mat for Penny. She has her own dedicated eating space, and she deserves something functional and cute, right?! See some of my other Etsy favorites below!






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The post ETSY EDIT: NOV appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.



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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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