Ellen DeGeneres's U.K. Farmhouse Taken Off The Market Six Months After $30M Listing

Ellen DeGeneres‘ British farmhouse has been pulled from the market just six months after debuting with an asking price of $30 million.

The comedian and her wife, Portia de Rossi, previously purchased the residence to serve as their U.K. home but have since moved into a second property after relocating to the country following Donald Trump’s re-election.

Ellen DeGeneres has previously spoken about her love for the U.K., saying, “Everything here is just better.”

The Property Was On The Market For Six Months

According to reports, DeGeneres’ British farmhouse has been taken off the market six months after it was listed for sale by the comedian via Andrew Barnes of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The TV personality had hoped to sell the property for $30 million after she and her wife purchased it for $18 million in June 2024. However, for reasons yet to be disclosed, the listing is no longer available.

It is possible that DeGeneres may have found a buyer for the home through another avenue, or she may no longer be interested in selling the property, which boasts a stunning courtyard, a guesthouse, a separate barn with a pub, a heated swimming pool, and a gym.

Alternatively, the move could have been made in an effort to relist the property at a different price after it had remained on the market for what may have felt like an extended period to the comedian.

Ellen DeGeneres And Her Wife Currently Live In A Larger Property In The U.K.

When DeGeneres purchased the home, it was meant to serve as a U.K. residence for her and her wife, Portia de Rossi.

Following Trump’s re-election in 2024, the duo decided to leave the U.S. and move to Britain, where they opted to purchase a different home rather than live in the original residence.

The new property was better suited to their long-term needs, particularly with regard to de Rossi’s need for space for her beloved horses.

“When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses,” DeGeneres once told the Wall Street Journal in a statement when listing the Kitesbridge property last summer. “We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them.”

Interestingly, the new home is just a few miles from their first property, both of which are located in the Cotswolds region of southwest England.

Ellen DeGeneres Has Flaunted Her Home On Social Media

Since relocating to the U.K., DeGeneres has repeatedly shown off her home on social media.

In a video shared in June 2025, she was seen mowing the lawn on the expansive countryside property, joking in the caption that her sheep were refusing to eat the grass.

“Sheep are supposed to eat the grass, so you don’t have to mow. Our sheep didn’t get the memo,” she wrote at the time.

In another video from that same month, at least four sheep could be seen inside the house, and at one point, the comedian was seen gently chasing them out.

She added the caption, “Our sheep keep coming inside. To be fair, we do have a piece of furniture that looks like a sheep, but that one doesn’t try to eat our rugs.”

The Former Talk Show Host Loves Living In The U.K.

Living in the U.K. has seemingly been an enjoyable experience for DeGeneres. In an interview last year, she described the country as “absolutely beautiful” and spoke enthusiastically about the many qualities that make it a great place to live.

“We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture – everything you see is charming, and it’s just a simpler way of life,” she shared.

“It’s clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, and people are polite. I just love it here.”

Ellen DeGeneres Might Move Back To The U.S.

Despite feeling at home in the U.K., DeGeneres might have plans to return to the U.S. in the near future.

She recently purchased a $27.4 million Montecito mansion from Hollywood producer Brian Grazer.

The purchase was made through a trust managed by DeGeneres’ longtime business manager, Harley J. Neuman.

DeGeneres previously used the trust to acquire her $70 million California home, which she later sold for $96 million.









