Kandi Burruss Accuses Todd Tucker Of Failing To Pay For Children Or Mortgage In Explosive Divorce Filing

More details are unfolding in the divorce saga between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. In a new filing, the Grammy winner accused the self-employed entrepreneur of failing to contribute financially to his and Burruss’ two minor children, leaving the responsibility squarely on her shoulders. Per the legal documents, Burruss also accused Tucker of interfering with her custody time, prompting her to request that a judge set an official custody schedule.

Kandi Burruss Claims Todd Tucker Has Not Contributed To Their Kids’ ‘Significant Monthly Expenses’

In new documents, Burruss explained that her two minor children, Ace and Blaze, incur “significant monthly expenses” and accused Tucker of failing to pay for any of them.

The high costs cover the children’s “nanny, tuition, extracurricular activities, birthday parties, medical bills, travel, and daily needs,” according to Us Weekly.

Burruss accused Tucker of failing to pay a cent toward the children’s needs, placing the burden directly on her.

Kandi Burruss Accused Tucker Of Not Providing Proper Support For The Children

Burruss went further in her filing, claiming Tucker has not provided proper support for their children, noting he has traveled out of the country for vacation several times.

The Bravo reality star stated that Tucker is a self-employed entrepreneur who should be able to provide for their children. Despite that, Burruss said that Tucker does not pay the mortgage or cover the family’s home expenses.

Burruss also criticized Tucker’s slew of Instagram posts, which showcase him spending time with his children, writing, “Tucker does not exercise parenting time with the minor children on a significant basis despite the façade of his two-to-three-minute social media videos chronicling his ‘Daddy Daycare’ on his social media platforms.”

Kandi Burruss Says Tucker Has Interfered With Her Time With Their Children

Burruss accused Tucker, who also appeared on several seasons of “RHOA” and their spin-off, “Kandi & The Gang,” of purposefully interfering with her one-on-one time with their children.

“Specifically, during the recent Christmas holiday break, [Tucker] attempted to prohibit the children from traveling to New York to visit [Burruss] even though she had previously incurred costs of travel for the children and provided [Tucker] with significant notice of her intent to exercise parenting time during the children’s designated Holiday Break,” Burruss’ lawyer noted in the filing.

Ultimately, Burruss requested that the court set a custody schedule for her and their children.

Burruss Admitted Her Divorce Is Making Her Look At Tucker Differently

It is no surprise that things are getting tense between Burruss and Tucker, as the Broadway star recently revealed that the intense proceedings caused her to view her soon-to-be ex-husband in a different light.

During a livestream, Burruss answered a fan who asked whether she and Tucker could be cool following their split.

“I hope. I hope we get to be friends,” she said, according to The Blast. “That would be my goal. But you know when you’re going through the divorce, people get on your nerves, and you really start looking at them differently.”

Burruss announced her divorce from Tucker at the end of 2025, sharing, “I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

The pair married in April 2014 in front of Bravo cameras, and since then, have survived rumors and chaos. “To Todd, thank you for surviving the blogs, the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions,” Burruss said during her Wifetime Achievement Award speech at BravoCon 2025. “You earned this award, too.”

Burruss Is Focusing On Herself In 2026

Amid her ongoing divorce, Burruss is spending the rest of her time focusing on her new role in the Broadway musical, “& Juliet.” The Xscape singer plays Angelique and performs popular Max Martin songs, including “Domino,” “Oops… I Did It Again,” and “Confident.”

This new year, Burruss is also focusing on transforming every aspect of her life, including her body. In a new Instagram upload, Burruss shared photos of herself showing off her abs while giving an update on her health journey.

“In between the matinee & our evening show with my wig off & taking a good look at myself,” she wrote on January 11. “When I started [& Juliet], I was about 161lbs. Now I’m down to 145 in less than 2 months. No diet meds. Just a little stress… & then changed my eating, prayer, fasting, & working on me. I gotta keep this going! Gonna be the best version of myself!”









