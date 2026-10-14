Connor Wood’s ‘DWTS’ Verdict Explodes As Fans Question The Judges’ Harsh Treatment

Last Updated on October 14, 2026 by Cliche





“DWTS” fans are losing patience with the judges as audiences booed Carrie Ann Inaba for his critique during the Super Bowl Night.

Connor Wood thinks fans need to cool it on the Judges. The comedian believes viewers have gone too far with their reactions. However, he admitted he didn’t completely agree with his own score.

Connor Wood’s samba with professional partner Rylee Arnold received 25 out of 40 points for their performance to Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.” When the TV show “DWTS” first started back in 2005, the original three judges were Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

Boos Ring Out At ‘DWTS’ Judges’ Super Bowl Verdict

Wood addressed the audience’s reaction to the judges during Super Bowl Night. “As much as I feel like sometimes the critique could be a little overkill, I think the boos are a little overkill as well,” he said. “They’re doing their job.”

Wood and Arnold performed a samba to Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.” The judges awarded them 25 out of 40 points, then gave feedback on Wood’s technique. One judge, Inaba, was booed by the studio audience after sharing her opinion.

Wood defended the judges, saying, “They have a great vantage point. It’s great feedback.” Arnold also spoke positively about her dance partner. She praised his samba and said, “Honestly, Connor killed it, and that’s all I have to say.”

The American stand-up comedian admitted that he was puzzled by the judges’ score when he watched the performance back. “I’m my harshest critic, and I watch back our video, and I am a little confused where the score was coming from,” he revealed, according to US Magazine.

An Earlier Elimination Left The Dance Competition Fans Frustrated

Professional dancer Britt Stewart and her celebrity partner, Taylor Hanson, were eliminated during Yacht Rock Night. The duo performed a foxtrot to The Doobie Brothers’ “What a Fool Believes” on September 29. They earned 18 out of 30 points from the judges, earning six points each.

One viewer responded to Stewart’s exit by writing, “No, like I’m done.” Another expressed sympathy for the professional dancer, saying, “Heartbroken watching her reaction. Britt is so overlooked as a pro by the producers.”

The Blast revealed that some fans also questioned the show’s casting decisions. One viewer said that Stewart should have been partnered with Harry Shum Jr. “The show does not want to see black women win,” the fan added. Others wondered whether she would return for another season.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Criticism Sparks A Tense Exchange On ‘DWTS’

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Another tense judging moment happened during Super Bowl Night. This time it involved Inaba and professional dancer Jenna Johnson. Johnson and Shum Jr. had performed a samba to Usher’s “Yeah!” Inaba praised the routine but said that the dance needed more content. She also said that the performance included a lift.

Johnson surprisingly asked, “A lift?” Inaba then read the technical definition aloud. The moment reportedly left the live audience silent, prompting Derek Hough to remark, “Dang. I feel like I got told off.”

Inaba responded, “I will meet you where you are,” before Julianne Hough praised the performance. Co-host Hough later asked Johnson about the criticism at the skybox. The professional dancer said, “But I totally hear Carrie Ann. I will take it. Sure,” Johnson explained.

Page Six reported that Johnson and Shum Jr. received 33 out of 40 points. Shum Jr. called the experience “a dream come true” after dancing to Usher’s music. “We did it!” he exclaimed.

Inaba Had Another Serious Moment With Guillermo Rodriguez

Previously in the episode, Inaba had another tense moment with Rodriguez. He and Whitney Carson had performed a salsa to Bad Bunny’s “Titi Me Preguntó.” During their pre-performance package, the 55-year-old told his pregnant pro partner, Carson, that Inaba “was not too nice.”

He said he gave her a harsh review for his samba routine during “Mariah Carey Night,” the previous week. “I was going to say, ‘Carrie Ann, Samba is hard.” He added that the dance routine has “a lot of steps and everything.” He then concluded that maybe Inaba had a bad day.

Inaba challenged his comment. “Guillermo, did you just call me out? If you’re gonna call me out, you better bring the goods.” Rodriguez responded, saying he did. Inaba then praised him for the joy he brought in his “hardest routine.” At the end of the episode, Rodriguez and Carson were eliminated.

Inside The ‘DWTS’ Judges’ History

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The “Dancing With The Stars” judges have brought different perspectives to the competition over the years. Inaba, Len Goodman, and Tonioli have been a part of the show since its 2005 premiere. Inaba is known for her emphasis on performance quality and emotional connection.

Tonioli, who was one of the three original judges, was known for his energetic delivery and attention to choreography and emotional presence. He also judged the British version of the show. Hough also joined the panel in 2020. He has become known for constructive critiques that aim to motivate contestants and professional dancers.

Goodman was on “DWTS” for 29 seasons. “Doing a live show, you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging,” he shared with PEOPLE.

The show reportedly changed after Goodman’s retirement in 2022. He died in April 2023, and the competition honored his legacy by naming its final prize the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Hough previously served as a judge and moved into a co-hosting role in 2023.









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