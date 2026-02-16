Fashion

Claire’s Life: Front Row at Christian Siriano with Jackie Aina, Whoopi Goldberg, Monica, Althea Mink, and More!

February 16, 2026
Claire’s Life: Front Row at Christian Siriano with Jackie Aina, Whoopi Goldberg, Monica, Althea Mink, and More!
Edited By Cliche
0


I always kick off New York Fashion Week with the Christian Siriano show!

This season was all about volume and textures, witnessed by voluminous tops and dress, and gowns accented with sequins, feathers, chains, and more!

The front row was just as iconic as the designs on the runway!

I grabbed pix with Monique and Mia Rodriguez, Jackie Aina, Jerome Lamaar, and Patrice Taylor of Althea Mink, who made my fur look:

Claires Life Front Row At Christian Siriano With Jackie Aina Whoopi Goldberg Monica Monique Rodriguez Althea Mink And More IMG 5210

Backstage, I was juiced to grab a pic with Whoopi Goldberg and Monica, along with Christian himself!

Claires Life Front Row At Christian Siriano With Jackie Aina Whoopi Goldberg Monica Monique Rodriguez Althea Mink And More IMG 5209
888 Claires Life Front Row At Christian Siriano With Jackie Aina Whoopi Goldberg Monica Monique Rodriguez Althea Mink And More Rotated
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: <> attends Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2026 on February 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

Today is day 3 of New York Fashion Week…I’m just trying to keep up!




Keep it locked here for even more from New York Fashion Week!

Images; Salvatore DeMaio/Takii Nicole

The post Claire’s Life: Front Row at Christian Siriano with Jackie Aina, Whoopi Goldberg, Monica, Althea Mink, and More! appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.





Source link

All images are owned by their original copyright holder.

About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

The Trick To Buying The Perfect Engagement Ring

The Trick To Buying The Perfect Engagement Ring

June 8, 2022
7 Books Successful People Read

7 Books Successful People Read

September 30, 2025

Denim Pieces Perfect For Fall

November 7, 2016
Verified by MonsterInsights