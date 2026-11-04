Adam Driver Says ‘No More Star Wars’, The ‘Ship Has Sailed’ After ‘The Hunt For Ben Solo’

Last Updated on November 4, 2026 by Cliche





It seems that “Star Wars” actor Adam Driver is closing the door to a return to a galaxy far, far away! The “Paper Tiger” actor portrayed the villainous Kylo Ren in 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and 2017’s “The Last Jedi,” before he was ultimately redeemed as Ben Solo in 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” Although he passed away at the end of the movie, Driver had always hoped to reprise the character, and revealed in October 2025 that he and director Steven Soderbergh had been working on a script that Disney executives ultimately shot down.

Adam Driver Worked On ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’ In Secret For Two Years

Daniele Cifalà / MEGA

In October 2025, the “House of Gucci” actor revealed that he was “always interested” in doing another “Star Wars” movie, and had been talking about it since 2021. He, Soderbergh, and Rebecca Blunt pulled in Scott Z. Burns to write a script.

“We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it,” Driver told the Associated Press. “We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that.”

“It was called ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’ and it was really cool,” he added. “But it is no more, so I can finally talk about it.”

Adam Driver Confirms ‘No More Star Wars’

Stefano Costantino / MEGA

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Driver was asked if he thought he would ever return to a galaxy far, far away.

“In all seriousness, though, are you done, you think, playing Kylo Ren?” the host asked.

“Yeah, yeah,” Driver replied, confirming, “It’s over. No more ‘Star Wars.’ We tried. We tried to do one more. But they were like, ‘No, he’s dead.’”

When Eisen pointed out that the big revelation that Darth Vader was Luke Skywalker’s father “came out of nowhere,” Driver agreed, “Yeah,” and pointed out that director Steven Soderbergh “was gonna do it.”

“We worked on it for a few years really and earnestly for two years. We got a script together that was really good with Scott Burns and Rebecca Blunt and Soderbergh and I, we all worked on it.”

When Eisen called that “the dream team,” Driver said that it was “awesome” and “really cool.”

“But you know, I don’t, uh, get to decide,” he added, referring to how Disney ultimately scrapped the movie.

Adam Driver Calls The Fans’ Response ‘Pretty Incredible’

he talked about kylo ben and the fan base reaction to the billboards and planes. HE KNOWS 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/SzmSL7Csk5 — maddie (@maddiesackler) November 4, 2026

Eisen then asked, “What if somebody comes along and says, ‘Let’s resurrect that?’”

“If they wanted to…” Driver’s voice trailed off before he added, “But, but I’m… I’m not… If they wanted to, fine, but we’re not… It’s not our call. I think the ship has sailed, though.”

Eisen called that a “bummer,” to which Driver agreed.

“The fans’ response to it, though, was pretty incredible,” Driver added. “I didn’t expect that it was going to be billboards and people flying planes and things like that. That was pretty cool.”

Is Adam Driver Playing Coy About His ‘Star Wars’ Return?

SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Although Driver said the “ship has sailed” on “The Hunt for Ben Solo,” the character could still return to a galaxy far, far away. Reports say Jon Watts is directing the first movie in a new trilogy that Simon Kinberg is currently writing. This movie is believed to be the next trilogy set after the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy.

It is currently believed that Daisy Ridley will return as Rey in this new trilogy, and that the New Jedi Order movie will be folded into it. As such, elements of “The Hunt for Ben Solo” could be folded back into the new trilogy, leading Driver to return as Ben Solo once more.

Even if he returns only in a cameo, Driver isn’t done with blockbuster franchises altogether. He recently confirmed at Disney’s D23 event earlier this year that he will be joining the “X-Men” reboot as the villainous Mister Sinister.

More From The Blast









Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.