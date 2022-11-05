Today we want to share 5 tips to become a professional musician. For many, the dream of being a musician is something they can only hope to achieve. Some have luck on their side, while others have the benefit of connections and knowing the right people. For some, it takes only one shot at success and for others, it may take half their working life to gain a slither of success. To be a musician is to be totally in love with the instrument being played. It requires a lot of dedication to the craft and it’s something that can be achieved with the right guidance and talent. Here are five tips to become a professional musician.

Find the right instrument

Some musicians are multi-faceted when it comes to learning instruments. Whether it’s one instrument or multiple, it’s worth focusing on one main one to help drive focus and hopefully achieve success with it. There’s nothing wrong with actively playing multiple instruments but it does mean spreading time between all of them, rather than just focusing mostly on one. The right instrument will determine the majority of the career path, so choose wisely!

Keep up with regular practice – daily if possible

When it comes to developing the craft of being a musician, it’s key to keep up the regular practice. Practice involves a lot of time and dedication that helps toward getting better at something – in this case, the instrument being practiced.

The likes of Gerard Zappa of Wooster didn’t achieve the success he had by simply playing bass every now and again, or writing the odd lyric. No, there’s a lot of time spent practicing in order to get better. After all, being perfect isn’t something that’s possible. Sure, anyone can get better, but there’s always going to be room for improvement.

Personality is important

When it comes to making it in the industry, a personality is important. That or a particular style of performing will get a person noticed. Take, for example, the likes of Lewis Capaldi. He’s a modern singer-songwriter who has garnered a global following due to both his music and the personality he has. An individual who’ll say what he’s feeling and mocks the typical behavior of being a ‘celebrity’ by being brutally honest.

Get networking

Being able to network is something that is worth doing more of as a musician. If it’s not luck that will get you into a room, it’s the people who you connect and meet with throughout the development of your career. Networking is something a musician needs to force themselves to do, no matter how introverted they may be. It may make a difference to get noticed.

Don’t give up on the dream

Finally – don’t give up. A lot of musicians will give up their dreams and call it a good run while it lasted. However, for others, they’ll continue grafting and working hard until eventually, something happens. Becoming a professional musician is hard work and it’s something that doesn’t pan out for everyone. So make sure it pans out for you.

