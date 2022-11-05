TikTok Star Mattia Polibio Launches Fashion/Jewelry/Merch Brand, So True

Mattia Polibio started posting content for fun. “I originally started creating content just to send to my friends,” he says. “But then I saw it growing more and more each day and that motivated me to continue. Honestly, I just found it super fun to do. It was and still is a great way to spend free time in my opinion.” In three years, he’s accrued 6.5 million followers across all platforms, most notably with over 5 million followers on TikTok. His greatest purpose is to make his fans happy. “I love making my friends and supporters laugh and I feel like it’s so easy to do that with comedic content. That sort of content can be really relatable as well, providing a nice connection for my viewers. I also love comedy because I believe that laughter is the best medicine. I feel that making anyone and everyone’s day better with a laugh or smile is all I need. If I ever feel down, I would want others to make me feel happy or make me laugh, so it feels good being able to do that for millions.” They’ve even formed their own little network. “I feel that my relationship with my audience is a lot closer than most other influencers and content creators. I talk to a lot of them daily, privately, and I respond to a lot of comments. I also have private spam accounts that some of my followers can follow where I post personal things and help them with things going on in their life. It’s a very close-knit community and I’m very grateful for that.”

Mattia just launched his own fashion, jewelry and merch brand, So True, with a very intentional symbol. “I try to bring a heartfelt, warm image to my brand So True to remind my supporters that I’m always here for comfort and that you’re not alone, hence the teddy bear. Teddy bears are known worldwide as the average stuffed animal kids hold on to for comfort–so why not make that my logo?” Watching all the innovation in the fashion industry compels him to achieve. “The creativity and limitless ideas in fashion inspire me. Every day I see new, unique styles and it shows how much you can do in this world. Not everything needs to be within your safe box.” The same sense of community in his online platform carries over to his brand. “I want So True to make people feel comfortable, make people feel at home in my fanbase/community and let people know they aren’t alone.” His goal is for So True to be an extension of himself. “I hope the brand continues to sell merchandise and spreads my message beyond my own fan base and supporters.” The teddy bear will let everyone know that they always have someone by their side.

TikTok Star Mattia Polibio Launches Fashion/Jewelry/Merch Brand, So True. Photo Credit: Alex Piper.