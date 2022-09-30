7 Awesome Ways to Make Money with Video Games

Did you know that there are many awesome ways in which you can make money with video games? Today’s smart youth has recognized this and seized many amazing opportunities to make money and live life on their terms.

If you are passionate about the vast and complex world of video games and wish to make a living out of video games, you can do it! However, remember that it’s a competitive landscape, and you will have to be the best at what you do. Here are some awesome ways in which you can make money with video games:

Make Video Game Guides and Tutorials

We all know that there are many moments in video games where we get stuck and see no way out. What do we do then? We look up some video game guides and tutorials to help us out! If you’re a pro gamer, you can be a highly resourceful person if you know how to make video game guides and tutorials.

Gamers will respect and look up to you. Make sure to target video games that are widely played, preferably the games that people play the most in tournaments. You can make great money by being a game tutor!

However, remember that it can be difficult to get recognized at first, especially with video game guides. You need to be a terrific writer and provide real value in your video game guides for them to be recognized and appreciated. When it comes to video tutorials, you will need to provide high-quality content and present it in an entertaining and helpful manner.

Start a Gaming Podcast

Many people are ditching books and like to listen to audiobooks and podcasts nowadays. In order to have a successful gaming podcast, you will need to focus on a particular video game niche and provide high-value, entertaining content regularly.

There are many awesome things you can do with a podcast. You can provide insider information about the video game industry, invite some interesting guests who are enthusiastic and knowledgeable about video games, and the listeners can have a great time listening to the in-depth discussions in the podcast.

Start Live Streaming

If you are a serious, professional gamer, it would be a sin to miss out on the live streaming opportunity. You can consider starting a channel on YouTube or Twitch and displaying your gaming skills to your audience. You can build a huge audience and monetize your videos by way of advertisements and donations.

People love to watch the live stream of professional gamers for many reasons. It’s usually to do with the love and passion for the game. More importantly, it has to do with the personality and skills of the live streamers themselves.

You need to find a way to stand out in the crowd and make your audience eagerly wait for your content. If you want to be a successful live streamer, you need to invest in high-quality equipment and streaming software.

Become a Video Game Tester

It is no surprise that this is a dream job for many gamers. While it may sound like a relaxing job where you get to test and play video games for the development companies all day, it’s actually quite a serious job position! You will be required to spot issues in the game and offer valuable suggestions to the development team.

The beauty of this job is that you get involved in the various stages of video game production and work with passionate people in the video game industry. If you want to become a video game tester, you will need to build your portfolio and network with the right people.

You can start at home. Once you build your knowledge base and skills, many companies will want to hire you. If you love to play gambling games and acquiring more information about it is your passion, you can even work as a game tester for online casinos! The opportunities are endless.

Try Video Game Journalism

If you are great at video games and also enjoy writing, video game journalism can be the best thing to happen to you! You can consider freelance writing and make good money. After all, when it comes to video games, there are always endless things to write about.

You can consider writing video game reviews or even making video reviews. You can offer suggestions to the developers and the players. You can even create your very own website and start a gaming community. While video game journalism can be extremely competitive and difficult, if you have good research and writing skills and know how to find and build your audience, you can succeed in the long run.

Become a Professional Gamer

Becoming a professional gamer is no easy task. You will need to be a master at the game. There are many great tournaments that you can participate in, where the cash prizes can be life-changing.

Once you attain fame as a professional gamer, there are many great ways to earn money. You can become an influencer and sell your unique merchandise to your fans. You can provide coaching services to other gamers as well. You can even start live streaming your gameplay and enjoy a huge audience.

Become a Game Developer

If you’re a serious video game geek who is proficient in computer programming and understands video game design, you can become an indie game developer and start your own projects! It can be a very exciting life.

You can also get hired by top video game companies like Valve, Electronic Arts, Rockstar Games, Playstation, and Nintendo. You get the opportunity to work in cool locations and enjoy doing what you love.

To Sum Up

Keep in mind that these are just some of the many ways that you can make money with video games. The job roles in the video game industry can be very diverse, and they are increasing year by year. Whatever you choose, make sure that you are consistent in it, and your efforts will be rewarded!

