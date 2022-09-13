How Nicole Elodie Uses Spiritual Guidance to Help and Heal

To follow her true destiny, Nicole Elodie (aka @thehighpriestess11) first had to be reborn. “I’ve always been intuitive, but ignored my gifts my whole life because I didn’t trust myself. In 2020, I had a spiritual awakening and walk in experience. I felt my old self die and a new version of me join my body. This new version of me came with very intense psychic gifts and channeling abilities that refused to be ignored. It turned my life upside down, but I’m thankful for every moment of it. After that experience, my spirit guides became very loud and pushed me to ‘get to work’ being of service and use my gifts to help others,” says Nicole. We have to acknowledge our own power before being able to open ourselves up to healing. “We are the creators of our lives and we are powerful. It’s important to know that before we decided to come to Earth, we agreed to our experiences in advance. We chose our parents, our bodies, our experiences, all of it. This means we can transcend those things and find bliss while here on Earth.”

Nicole relied on a higher power throughout a particularly rough time in her life and learned to trust the universe. “When my life collapsed in 2020, during my spiritual awakening, all I had was God and my higher self. I didn’t have food or money for rent. All I had was faith and every single time I needed something, the universe provided. I had a crash course in how to have faith, you can say. I know if I can get through that time, I can get through anything with faith alone.” Now, she uses these lessons to help her clients. It all starts with a fundamental principle. “First, know that everything is energy. You have an energy body and just like your physical body, that energy body needs to be cleansed daily if you want to change your life and fill your life with good energy. Daily sea salt baths or showers are extremely important for cleansing your energy body and raising your vibration. Next, listen to yourself and your emotions. Trust your intuition. You are capable, powerful and smart. You can change your life for the best.”

She feels motivated to lend others her wisdom so that they can avoid the same fate as she once faced. “I absolutely love helping people. I’ve experienced so much suffering in my life and I don’t ever want anybody to suffer the way I have ,so I do my best to help them find a way out of their own suffering.” However, her previous struggles provided the blessing of catalyzing her altruistic efforts. “I know that that crash course in faith was necessary because I learned so much. When you lose everything, you learn so much. Over time having these abilities and seeing my predictions show up time after time, I’ve proved to myself that what I’m seeing and experiencing is real. So I guess you can say I’ve proved it to myself. My confidence in guiding others also comes from the changes my clients tell me about, they follow my advice and their lives change for the better. There’s been a lot of trial and error on my end. I didn’t trust myself 100% in the beginning of my journey so if you don’t trust yourself, that’s okay.”

Helping every person find peace is her greatest dream. “I want the world to be a better place. I have a deep knowing that I’m on a mission here, a mission to help one person at a time until eventually, the world changes. I think we underestimate our ability to change the world because we don’t fully grasp how energy works.” As she does so, her own spiritual path continues to bend towards enlightenment. “I feel like I’m growing and changing every day. I don’t know exactly where this path leads, but I have so much faith that slowly but surely, it will lead me and others to experiencing bliss for all humans on earth.” We can all hope that each of our journeys in life will lead us to such a place.

Read more Celebrity Interviews on ClicheMag.com

How Nicole Elodie Uses Spiritual Guidance to Help and Heal. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nicole Elodie.