Luke Hutchie Delights with Gay Vampires in “EZRA”

What do you do if you’re sick of media not giving queer narratives the attention they deserve? If you’re Luke Hutchie, you found your own media company, Hell Yes Entertainment. “I think for so long, larger companies have viewed LGBTQ+ content as unmarketable, or cliche, not meant to be boasted in a wide and mainstream way. I got tired of seeing the same stereotypes within the LGBTQ+ community portrayed, and I wanted to take matters into my own hands,” he explains. “With this company, we’re able to green light any show, and we have the resources to do so!” And if you love gay characters and vampires, Luke has a real treat for you in the form of his new series, EZRA. “EZRA is a fun little mini series that follows Ezra, a vampire, while he tries to navigate his new relationship with his boyfriend Ian, and how he struggles with his own identity during that. All the while, his cousin is not too happy that he got a boyfriend that’s human. I don’t really know how to explain it without giving things away, but it’s fun!”

EZRA explores the complexities of life after coming out. Luke wanted Ezra to come to terms with his own identity. “I think the coming out story has been done and I think so many queer people go through so many other obstacles in their lives than that. There’s never what happens after you’ve come out, it’s always the process of getting there. This twist I think drives the narrative away from having to get acceptance from everyone around you for who you are and focuses on Ezra needing to find acceptance with himself.” Perhaps that human boyfriend is the catalyst to push him into the human world. “I think Ezra just really wants to find a place he can call home, and as an observer of human entertainment, aka reality TV, he feels like that world is the perfect place for him to finally fit in.” Luke was determined to allow the story to flourish beyond trite coming out tropes. “The movie GBF, which is often overlooked if you ask me, starring RnB icon JoJo, is a great movie that merges laughter and topics of coming out. After that, I really just felt like the ‘coming out story’ was the only thing LGBTQ+ persons had to offer in entertainment, and trust me, we have problems just like everyone else! I wanted to create a show that had nothing to do with sexuality, a story that just existed with diverse characters, for literally no reason, other than they just happen to be gay.”

The series will certainly keep you on your toes. “There are so many crazy characters on this show, so many stereotypes flipped on their heads, and I think people are going to see a refreshing take on queer persons. Even outside of Ezra himself, our ensemble cast is incredible. Daniella killed it, as well as Kara and Veronika. The show puts women at the forefront as much as the gays, and it’s incredible. I’m stoked for people to see!” Ezra is just your typical gay killer vampire wanting love and trying to date a human. Luke believes that although Ezra and Ian are meant to be, Ezra could have multiple types. “I think Ian is great for Ezra. Ezra needs someone calm and normal – he’s insane and needs that balance. Generally speaking, I don’t know! Maybe a serial killer? Just to keep it even? But I feel like Ezra could easily kill anyone!” That’s certainly one way to keep your romantic life spicy. EZRA will be premiering on OUTtv on October 1st, 2022.

Read more Celebrity Interviews on ClicheMag.com

Luke Hutchie Delights with Gay Vampires in “EZRA.” Photo Credit: Courtesy of Project Four PR.