Moving to New York City at the age of 17 was a rebirth for Jamy G. “It was liberating,” she says. “Coming from a very religious family and small town to a huge city like New York City was exhilarating! I feel like I started to find myself as I began going to nightclubs in the city. The things I’ve seen in NYC nightlife in the early 2000s can never be explained.” Business savvy, she saw opportunities in social media long before most. “The MySpace era gave us the ability to create our own identity. I saw this shift in social media and took advantage immediately by building an image of a double-D blonde model. From there, it took off.” Travel is her greatest love. “For me, being able to meet someone or experience something different is fun! When you’re in the same place, you see the same faces and it gets dull fast.”

Jamy was recognized as Playboy Playmate of the Year New Zealand in July 2022, a title that thrills her. “When you’ve worked as hard as I have to try and achieve the figure of your dreams, a little validation goes a long way.” The moment is representative of how far she has come. “Hugh Hefner said that the rabbit in America has a sexual meaning; he chose it because it’s fresh, it’s shy, it’s vivacious. It’s jumping-sexy. Personally, I can relate to that bunny. Coming from a small town and being a quiet introvert, I always wanted to jump and say, ‘Here I am!’ I was finally given the opportunity to be seen and heard and I did not come to disappoint.” She hopes the Playboy world will continue to diversify “by allowing beautiful voices to be heard and beautiful faces to be seen.” Giving back to others is also important to her. “I’m truly motivated by charity and volunteer work. I want to be able to help as many people as I can.” Once Jamy has a goal, nothing can stop her.

Jamy G Helps the Playboy World Diversify. Photo Credit: Chris Martin.