Best Places to Sell Feet Pics Online & Make Money

Selling feet pics online is trending right now, and people are making an insane profit by advertising and selling their feet snaps. You’d be surprised to know that your feet snaps have a broad market. Various industries are buying feet snaps online from shoe-making companies, Etsy shop owners, podiatrists, and artists. Due to this, numerous people have made a fortune by their side hustle of selling feet snaps.

But how do you sell feet snaps, and what are the best places to sell pics online? Let us learn more.

Where to Sell Feet Pics?

If you’re wondering about your potential feet selling market, there are numerous options. Some top recommendations include Instafeet, Feetify, Etsy, and social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

These platforms let you maintain your anonymity and help you earn a decent amount by selling feet pics.

Feetify

Instafeet

FeetFinder

Printify

FunWithFeet

Etsy

Snapchat

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Foap

Let us look into the most legitimate platforms for money-selling feet pics.

Instafeet

Instafeet is amongst the best platforms for selling feet pics online. This application works like your Instagram, but your feed consists of feet pics only. You can sign up on this platform to post your feet pics with a watermark. Your profile feed works as an online feet pics portfolio. But you must adhere to the rules and regulations of Instafeet.

Here’s how you can use Instafeet to sell feet pics online.

Create a profile on Instafeet

Agree with the terms and conditions

Provide a valid photo ID for identification

Post five feet pics

Gradually upload more pictures to get more subscribers

Set a price for your feet pics

Receive your profile link to promote it on social media accounts

Feet Finder

FeetFinder is an excellent alternative to Instafeet, which allows you to sell your feet snaps online. In addition, FeetFinder helps you promote your content to more subscribers. Plus, it is free to join!

Once you join FeetFinder, you can set up your profile and upload your feet snaps and videos. Next, you can set a price to start making money from feet snaps! Finally, the buyers can submit a request for the desired content.

You can accept their request and charge them accordingly. Here is how to set up your FeetFinder account for selling feet pics online.

Create a free account

Verify your identity

Post feet pictures

Accept purchasing requests from buyers

Buyers can make payments through safe payment gateways

FeetFinder is efficient at connecting buyers and sellers. Therefore, it has strict rules and regulations to maintain safety and anonymity of the seller and the buyer. The transaction on FeetFinder is also well facilitated.

Etsy

Etsy is quite popular amongst people looking to sell feet snaps online. This site lets you get creative with your digital products as you can sell pictures in a pack of five. Such packages help attract potential buyers who are looking for good deals. For example, you can get creative with the package and sell other items such as toe rings with your feet snaps. Etsy also lets you create footprint designs.

Besides this, you can tweak your images and turn them into digital drawings. Setting up your account on Etsy is pretty straightforward.

Create an Etsy account

Select a username

Make your dummy listing

Add payment details

Develop your store by adding a logo and a banner

Establish account policies such as terms, refund policy, returns, etc

Prepare your feet pics for the listings

Conduct your keyword research

Create your final listing to start making money

FunWithFeet

FunWithFeet is an exclusive platform for selling your feet pics. This site lets you create your account within a few minutes. Once you set up your profile, it will be visible to the buyers, who can skim through your content to find attractive images you upload. FunWithFeet gives the buyers an option to view your collection. You need to get a little creative with your feet snaps to attract potential buyers. Buyers can also request custom content. Then you can charge them accordingly to earn money.

Feetify

Feetify is exclusively used by people looking to sell and buy feet pics online. All you have to do is set up an attractive profile on Feetify. The buyers on Feetify search the platform for attractive accounts. Since Feetify is built on a subscription model, you must grab your buyer’s attention. Your profile will allow you to engage with your customers to help build connections. Once you gather potential buyers, you can set a price for your feet pics to start making money.

Instagram

If you’re a beginner, it’s best to start selling feet pics on Instagram. All you need to do is create an Instagram business account to get started. But you must ensure that you keep it separate from your personal account. Next, choose the creator option in the business account and use a catchy Instagram bio with plenty of foot-related keywords.

You can also add external website links to your Instagram professional account. Once you have set up an account, start uploading the pictures to the profile. But you must add a watermark on the images, so other people do not steal your work and credit it as their own. Next, use feet-related keywords to increase your account’s exposure to potential buyers. Finally, you can add up to 30 hashtags to promote your content.

Once a buyer sends you a direct message, you can send them your bank details to receive payment. Then, after the payment, you can deliver them the original picture through email or Instagram direct messages.

Facebook

Facebook is another great platform for selling feet pics online. First, create a business page on Facebook to set up your online shop. Next, choose your preferred payment options for the checkout process.

You can also use your Facebook business manager account for adding feet pics to make a catalog. But remember to watermark your images.

You can provide the watermark-free images to the buyers once they make the payment. However, if you want this side hustle to thrive, you must post foot snaps regularly to attract more customers.

Besides this, you must join fee snaps related groups on Facebook to set up your community. Facebook also helps you use Facebook ads to help increase traffic to your page. Therefore it is one of the best places to sell feet pics online.

Final Words

While selling feet pics online is pretty straightforward and works well in most cases, you must regularly upload content and get creative if you want your business to thrive. Try to take professional pictures and stay in touch with your buyers through the best platforms for selling feet pics. These six platforms let you maintain anonymity in your money-making venture and help protect you from online scams.

