New vocal performance by XG’s main vocalist, CHISA, is now on YouTube!

XG blasted onto the scene with their 2nd single, MASCARA, topping the iTunes charts in 17 countries and regions, as well as being featured in the Spotify Viral 50 charts in 21 countries and regions.

The group’s latest performance video will be released on YouTube.

Prior to making their debut in March 2022, XG uploaded several performance videos onto YouTube, covering dancing, rapping, and singing, garnering praise from around the world.

In particular, the vocal performance of Justin Bieber’s Peaches, performed by members CHISA and JURIA not only highlighted their amazing vocal skills but also their rich expressiveness, leading to over 3.6 million views on YouTube as of today.

The video released today, titled CHISA from XG – Vocal Performance (Nobody Love) is a solo vocal performance by XG’s main vocalist CHISA, covering Tori Kelly’s hit song Nobody Love. CHISA performed the song making full use of her broad vocal range and singing abilities, singing in a soft and sweet tone, shifting to a dynamic performance leveraging her falsetto voice. The song showcases CHISA’s abilities in a simple and straightforward manner, resulting in a romantic and dreamy performance.

CHISA’s skills as XG’s main vocalist are on full display in this latest performance video. Check it out.

CHISA from XG – Vocal Performance (Nobody Love)