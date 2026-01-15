When it comes to achieving soft, smooth skin, everyone knows moisturiser is a necessity. But, one of the most often overlooked steps in body skincare is exfoliation, and that’s where body scrubs come into play. This blog post will tell you everything you need to know about them.

What are body scrubs?

Body scrubs are an exfoliating product, designed to remove dead cells from the surface of your skin. This is done with the help of small abrasive particles within the body scrub, which can be either synthetic or, preferably, natural. For example, Sabon body scrubs use Dead Sea salts as their abrasive elements, providing not just exfoliation but natural minerals too. However, other scrubs may use sugar or coffee instead.

To help these particles apply onto the skin (as they are normally dry), all body scrubs have some kind of base. Cream or gel are common but botanical oils are the most popular, such as jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, argan oil and similar. Different scrubs will also come with different scents, ranging from citrusy and fruity options to delicate vanilla, jasmine, tea, etc… The choices are endless and, of course, completely down to your personal preferences.

The benefits of regular exfoliation

The most obvious benefit of using a body scrub is having smoother skin. By rubbing the abrasive particles onto your skin and removing dead cells, scrubs help reveal fresher skin underneath, improving its feel and look almost instantly. This can be especially helpful on body areas prone to roughness, such as knees or elbows.

Not just that, regular exfoliation can also help prevent ingrown hairs by keeping pores clear, which tends to be a common problem for those shaving or waxing their body hair regularly. It can also create a cleaner surface for any products you want to use afterwards, including moisturisers or self-tanners, helping them absorb much more effectively. Some people even find that exfoliation improves their circulation, thanks to the massaging during application.

How and when to use a body scrub?

Body scrubs are always best used during your shower or bath, while the skin is slightly damp and warm. This is partly due to the convenience aspect (it needs to be washed off straight after), but also due to your skin softening and making exfoliation more effective. Simply apply a small amount of scrub onto your skin and massage it using gentle, circular motions, paying extra attention to very dry areas. Don’t be too hard, particularly if you have sensitive or easily-irritated skin, as well as avoid any broken skin.

The frequency of exfoliating really depends on your skin time. The majority of people tend to use a body scrub two to three times a week. However, if you have sensitive skin, you may want to keep it to once a week only. You could also avoid overly delicate skin altogether, just focusing on areas that need help.

Simple but effective

Body scrubs are one of the easiest yet most effective ways to elevate your body care routine. This step only takes a few minutes a week, but it can make a noticeable difference within the first few applications.

