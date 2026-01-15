Sarah Jessica Parker 'Terrified' Of Being Exposed As Next 'Mean Ellen': 'The Dam Is About To Break'





Sarah Jessica Parker is reportedly worried that the day of reckoning is approaching over her alleged behavior toward crew members she has worked with in the past.

The “Sex and the City” star is said to be “polite in public” but screams at crew members on set over minor issues.

The individuals affected are reported to have kept silent over the years about Sarah Jessica Parker, as they did not want to risk losing roles or paychecks.

The Actress Knows ‘The Dam Is About To Break,’ Insider Says

Sources who spoke with Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop claimed that Sarah Jessica Parker is worried she may be called out by crew members she has worked with in the past over her alleged on-set antics.

“She’s terrified,” said an individual who worked with her on the set of “Sex and the City.” “She knows the dam is about to break. Everyone has stories… and once they come out, there’s no stopping it.”

Another source who worked as an assistant for the actress also noted that any revelations that come out would be “explosive.”

“She built an empire,” the individual said of Parker. “But the cost was how she treated people. Once they speak, it’s going to be explosive.”

As to why no one has come forward over the years, the source said that these individuals didn’t “want to rock the boat,” as it could have meant losing their jobs.

Sarah Jessica Parker Often Yelled At Crew Members, Sources Claim

Instances of how Parker was allegedly mean to crew members were also cited by some of the sources.

One source claimed that the actress once “yelled at wardrobe for shrinking a scarf in the dryer.” She allegedly did this in front of the entire crew, leaving the individual humiliated.

On a different occasion, the actress reportedly “made a crew member wait outside in freezing rain because she couldn’t find her ‘perfect shoe.'”

There were also times when “she screamed at people over the wrong foundation shade.”

Those who were overwhelmed by the actress’s antics often ended up crying in hallways, according to one insider.

“She’s polite in public,” another source further noted about Parker. “On set? You’d cry if you were in her crosshairs. SJP’s scared she’ll be the next ‘Mean Ellen.’ It’s only a matter of time.”

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Co-Star Recently Clarified A Dig About The Actress







Speculation about Parker hit a peak earlier in the week when she received the 2026 Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes.

Her former co-star, Chris Noth, then fueled chatter online when he shared a photo of himself at the gym on Instagram last Friday, captioning it, “F-ck New Year’s — LET’S GO!!!!”

A fan responded, “You mean f-ck SJP & her award, right? lol,” to which Noth replied, “Right.”

Chris Noth’s Post About The Actress Is A ‘Crack In The Wall’

Although Noth later clarified that his response was meant to be sarcastic, it did little to calm the surge of speculation it had caused.

One source who spoke with the outlet claimed it wasn’t surprising that Noth made the comment and that it was a sign of more to come.

“People on set have been nervous to speak for years. That post? It’s a crack in the wall,” the insider claimed.

Sarah Jessica Parker Said She Is Proud Of What She Has Accomplished With Her Career

For now, it remains to be seen if there will be any major revelations from her former colleagues and ex-crew members.

In the meantime, the actress continues to bask in the glory of her Carol Burnett Award and expressed her happiness while speaking with reporters on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

“I’m feeling great fortune that I was able to sort it all out and carve out a career for myself. It’s what I most wanted from the time I was very little, and I don’t pretend I didn’t work hard, and was dedicated to the point of distraction, perhaps,” the actress shared, per The Hollywood Reporter.

She added, “But I think that I’m always aware that other people worked just as hard and didn’t have that same good fortune. I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish, but sometimes I’m a little bit heartsick over those who were really talented.”





