Spice Up Your Long-Term Relationship: 7 Sex Tips From Couples Therapists

Today we want to share sex tips from couples therapists. It’s only natural that your sex life becomes less passionate and your relationship loses the spark over time – after all, the honeymoon phase cannot last forever. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that your relationship will only be dull and uneventful from now on. On the contrary, while you might get less interested in break-the-bed sex than you were in the early days, you can now get closer emotionally, taking your relationship to a whole new level of intimacy.

However, even though you will be developing a more compassionate relationship, the passion doesn’t have to disappear completely. There are multiple ways to spice up your long-term relationship couples therapists swear by – we will share them in the article below. From talking about your steamy fantasies to engaging in mutual masturbation to trying out new toys – there is something you both will definitely enjoy.

Talk About Your Fantasies

Even if you have been together for years, there are still things you don’t know about each other – and your sexual fantasies are definitely among them. Therefore, if you want to make your sex life more exciting, you should share your wildest dreams with your partner.

Talking about sex can be a bit awkward, especially if you are not used to it, but it will definitely be worth it. By talking about your fantasies, you will get to know each other on a whole new level, as well as make your sex life a lot more fun.

Try Out Some New Toys

If you have been together for a while, there is a good chance that you have already tried out all the sex positions and experimented with different kinks and fetishes. However, that doesn’t mean that your sex life has to become boring; you can always spice things up by trying out some new sex toys.

Not only will they help you add some new excitement to your bedroom routine also explore each other’s bodies in a whole new way. From vibrators and squirting dildos to bondage gear and anal beads – the possibilities are endless.

Engage in Some Mutual Masturbation

If you are not ready to share your fantasies with your partner just yet, you can start with something less overwhelming – mutual masturbation. This activity is often overlooked, even though it can be extremely hot and satisfying.

This will give you a pleasurable opportunity to get to know each other better (what turns you on and what works for you); it may also be used as a part of foreplay. Furthermore, it can also be a great activity for when you are not in the mood for sex but still want to feel close to your partner.

Make Time for Each Other

In long-term relationships, it’s no wonder that the passion fades away a bit – after all, you already know everything about each other. However, that doesn’t mean you should stop making time for each other.

On the contrary, if you want to keep the spark alive, you need to dedicate some quality time to your relationship. It could be going on a romantic weekend getaway or just spending an evening cuddling on the couch – it will definitely help you feel closer to each other.

Get out of Your Comfort Zone

If you want to make your sex life more exciting, you need to be willing to step out of your comfort zone. Whether it’s trying out a new sex position, role-playing in the bedroom, or having sex in a public place for the first time – you should be open to new experiences.

This will add some new excitement to your bedroom routine and enable you to get to know each other on a whole new level. Plus, sharing new experiences together will also help you build a stronger emotional connection, which is essential for a long-term relationship.

Be More Spontaneous

When you are younger, you often feel more spontaneous and whimsical about sex – after all, you haven’t been together for years, and you are still in the honeymoon phase. However, as time goes by, you tend to lose that spontaneity and become a bit more focused on routine.

However, if you want to keep the passion alive in your relationship, you need to be more spontaneous. You don’t have to do anything crazy – just make an effort to vary your sex routine from time to time. For example, if you usually spend a lot of time cuddling before starting the actual act, try finishing it off with a steamy session of break-the-bed sex.

Don’t Neglect Foreplay

Foreplay makes sex truly special and memorable – it’s the part when both of you can explore each other’s bodies and build up the sexual tension before the main act. Therefore, if you want to spice up your long-term relationship, you need to make some effort with foreplay.

For example, you should take some time to explore your partner’s erogenous zones. It may not seem like a big deal at first, but it will definitely make your sex life more exciting!

Conclusion

Don’t get us wrong – in long-term relationships, you don’t need to have sex every day. In fact, too much sex can make it feel more like a chore than a passionate hobby that you both enjoy. However, if you want to keep your sex life exciting, you need some new experiences every once in a while.

Even though it might be hard to keep the passion alive after years of being together, there are still things you can do to spice up your relationship. All you need to do is to be open to new experiences and willing to communicate with each other on a deeper level. If you follow these tips, you will definitely turn your sex life around!

