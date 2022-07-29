Getting Ahead of the Pack: Common Mistakes of First-Time Dog Owners

Today we want to discuss common mistakes of first time dog owners. Owning a pet is something that can benefit us in a number of ways. It can help us with our mental health, ensure we exercise more, and we can benefit from them as a member of the family. But we’ve got to remember that they demand a lot more protection. We need to protect them from the weather and ensure they don’t overheat, but also remember that there are common mistakes first-time pet owners make. It can be exciting but it can also be stressful. Here are some of the common dog owner mistakes people make the first time around.

A poor quality diet

A lot of people make the mistake of avoiding good quality high protein puppy food and opt for cheaper foods with filler ingredients. A poor quality diet means that there are going to be significant gaps in their health which could mean they fall prey to ailments as they get older. It is important to set a foundation of good quality foods at the outset, but also ensure that you don’t make certain food mistakes such as leaving food in the open air, giving leftovers, and overfeeding them.

Giving Inconsistent Rules

Dogs need consistency and routine. You need to stick to the same ground rules. For example, if the dog is allowed to sleep on the bed sometimes but is banned from the bed in the future, this will only confuse them. One place for them to sleep, one place for them to eat, and one place for them to play at the very outset are incredibly important. You need to establish these rules but also make sure that everybody in the house enforces them.

Letting Them Lead the Way

As much as we’d love to cuddle them, we have to remember that dogs naturally gravitate towards packs. Therefore, you have to lead the way and enforce solid ground rules and be strict when you are training so they know who is the boss. As much as we would love to give them all the affection in the world, it is vital at the outset that we do ensure solid ground rules, especially when it comes to discipline.

Fitting a Harness Improperly

If you fit a harness too tightly, it can cause choking or change how they walk, but if it’s too loose they could easily get out and cause carnage when you are out on your walk. When fitting your harness, think of it like sports equipment. It needs to be tight enough so the weight is distributed evenly, but also doesn’t cause chafing and guarantees they don’t run away.

Ignoring Their Body Language

A tail wag is something we associate with happiness, however, it can also be a sign of aggression. Looking for cues in their body language can give us insight into how they are feeling. Sometimes, dogs just want to get away from a situation or they aren’t happy. When we get insight into these components, we can ensure that they are as happy as possible.

Everybody is prone to making mistakes pets for first-time pet owners, and understanding the common ones can get you ahead of the pack.

