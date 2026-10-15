Last Updated on October 15, 2026 by Cliche

People who decide what to do as things happen are drawn to experiences that let them follow their instinct or curiosity. An unexpected opportunity gives them a chance to try something new without planning every detail in advance.

However, some experiences don’t come your way on their own; you have to take a little initiative to find them. In times like these, seeking out those moments yourself can bring a welcome change to your routine. Here are some activities you can try when you feel like saying yes to something new:

Try a New Digital Game

A short stretch of free time can be enough to try a game you haven’t played before. Nowadays, digital games come in a wide range of genres and can be accessed on different devices, making it easy to find one that suits your interests.

For instance, mobile games are often quick to pick up since you only need your phone to play. You can also try exploring various titles that fit your mood or spark your curiosity. For example, the top JILI games on a trusted online gaming platform are a great option if you’re looking for quick rounds and lively gameplay. On the other hand, popular cozy games or sims might suit your preferences better if you want something that has a more relaxed pacing. Pick one that looks interesting to you and explore its opening levels. The element of surprise can make a quick break feel more engaging without requiring a long commitment or elaborate plans.

Attend a Pop-Up Event

Pop-up events are a great way to find something interesting to do on short notice. These events often follow a theme, giving you an idea of what you can expect when you attend.

If you love unique clothing, fashion pop-up events are a good place to look for pieces that may be hard to find in larger stores. You can check out pieces from independent designers and try out styles that catch your eye. Meanwhile, art pop-up events give local artists a place to showcase their work. From stickers and small prints to paintings and handmade pieces, you can find a variety of artwork you can add to your collection. These gatherings are temporary, so check out the dates and location before heading over to make the most of your experience.

Book a Matcha Workshop or Coffee Cupping Class

Curiosity about a particular beverage can lead you to book a class that can tell you more about its origins, flavor, and preparation. In a matcha workshop, for instance, you’ll learn about matcha’s distinctive taste and the tools used to make it. An instructor will show you how to whisk and prepare the tea, as well as teach you about the significance of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

Coffee cupping, on the other hand, follows a different format. You get to sample several coffees and notice how their flavors compare. The instructor will guide you through the tasting and explain how the aroma and acidity affect each sample’s character.

Both of these options let you explore new tastes and learn a skill you can practice at home, making them great ways to spend your free time.

Go to Restaurants You’ve Been Meaning to Try

An open evening can be a good excuse to finally visit an eatery that has been on your must-try list for months. Going to a new restaurant lets you switch up your usual dining routine and explore a cuisine you haven’t tried before.

Before going, it’s a good idea to check the restaurant’s operating hours to confirm it will be open during your planned visit. You can also call the restaurant and make a reservation so a table is set aside for you.

On the day of your visit, choose a dish that you haven’t tried before or a familiar one with a twist. If you’re not sure what to order, ask for a recommendation from the waiter or the restaurant’s signature dish. A standout dish can make the outing memorable, and who knows? It might even become a new favorite of yours.

Take a Last-Minute Weekend Getaway to a Nearby Town

Some weekends call for a short escape. Whether it’s a staycation at a hotel or an overnight trip to another town, a change of setting can add a little adventure to your busy week.

For a quick getaway, pick somewhere that’s easily accessible. This way, you’ll spend less time traveling and more time enjoying the destination. It’s also a good idea to keep your itinerary flexible. An open schedule lets you explore the destination at your own pace, making the experience feel more personal.

Spontaneity gives curiosity a place in your free time. It allows you to act on an idea before every detail is settled and let the experience unfold in a way that feels genuine to you. A willingness to try something new can also make an ordinary weekend more memorable. This mindset can make your leisure time feel more rewarding, since the unexpected can be part of the fun.

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