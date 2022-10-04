The Benefits of Yoga You May Not Know About

Many people see yoga as a way to stay healthy and flexible, and while those are benefits of yoga, there are many more that you may not know about. In this post, we’ll discuss some of the lesser-known benefits of yoga and how they can improve your life.

12 Benefits of Doing Yoga

The key elements of yoga include breathing techniques, physical postures, and meditation. Aside from the basic and advanced poses, there is more to yoga than meets the eye. Believe it or not, yoga has many benefits that you may not know about. Here are some of them:

Balance Your Hormones

Yoga can help to balance your hormones, which can have a profound effect on your overall health. Hormones play a role in regulating everything from metabolism and weight to mood and fertility. When your hormones are out of balance, it can lead to various problems, such as weight gain, fatigue, anxiety, and depression.

Yoga can help to regulate your hormones by reducing stress and promoting relaxation. Studies have shown that yoga can lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. It can also increase serotonin levels, the “feel-good” hormone that helps boost mood and alleviate anxiety and depression. In addition, yoga can help to regulate your menstrual cycle and improve fertility.

Become More Patient and Compassionate

Yoga can also help you to become more patient and compassionate. One study found that people who did yoga for eight weeks had increased levels of self-compassion and patience.

Self-compassion is having the ability to be understanding and kind towards yourself, even when you make mistakes. It’s an important quality that can help you to lead a happier and more fulfilling life.

Boost Brainpower

Yoga can also help to boost your brainpower. Studies have shown that yoga can improve memory, increase processing speed, and enhance executive function. Executive function is the ability to organize, plan, and execute tasks. This is a key brain function that declines with age. Yoga has also been shown to improve cognitive function in people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Boost Immunity

Yoga can also help to boost your immunity. One study found that people who practiced yoga had increased levels of white blood cells, which are important for fighting infection. In addition, yoga can help to reduce stress, and chronic stress has been linked to a weakened immune system. Yoga can also help to increase levels of antibodies, which help to protect against infections.

Detoxify the Body

Yoga can also help to detoxify the body. The practice can help to improve liver and kidney functions and remove toxins from the body. One study revealed that those who practiced yoga had improved liver function and reduced levels of toxins in their blood.

Improve Concentration and Focus

If you have trouble concentrating or staying focused, yoga may be able to help. The practice can help to improve attention span and working memory. It’s good for cognitive health and emotional health.

Yoga can also help increase dopamine levels, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in concentration and focus.

Improve Quality of Life

Yoga can also improve your overall quality of life. One study published in the International Journal of Yoga found that people who did yoga had increased satisfaction levels and improved quality of life. For those living with chronic low-back pain, yoga can also help.

Improve Sleep Quality

If you have trouble sleeping, yoga may be able to help. The practice can help to reduce insomnia and improve sleep quality. Yoga can also increase levels of GABA, a neurotransmitter that promotes sleep. In addition, yoga can reduce stress and anxiety, which can also help you to sleep better.

Reduce Inflammation

Yoga can also help to reduce inflammation. One study found that people who practiced yoga had reduced levels of inflammatory markers in their blood. Inflammation is a normal body response to infection or injury, but chronic inflammation can lead to many health problems, like cancer, heart disease, and arthritis.

Yoga can help to reduce inflammation by reducing stress and promoting relaxation.

Relapse Prevention

Yoga helps in relapse prevention in people who are recovering from substance abuse. One study found that people who practiced yoga had a lower risk of relapse than those who didn’t practice yoga. Yoga can help reduce stress and promote relaxation, reducing the temptation to use drugs or alcohol. Additionally, yoga can also help to increase levels of dopamine, which can help to reduce cravings.

Sharpen Your Intuition

Doing yoga can also help to sharpen your intuition. One study found that people who practiced yoga had increased levels of intuitive accuracy. Intuition is the ability to understand something without logical reasoning. Yoga can help to increase your intuitive abilities by allowing you to focus and quiet your mind. When your mind is quiet, you’re more likely to be able to hear your intuition. Because yoga helps reduce stress and anxiety, this leads to increased intuitive abilities.

Stress Relief

Yoga can also help to relieve stress. A study found that people who practiced yoga had reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol. In addition, yoga can help to increase levels of GABA, a neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation and reduces stress. Yoga can also help to reduce anxiety and improve mood. An improved mood can lead to decreased stress levels. Yoga can also help you to sleep better, and getting enough quality sleep is important for reducing stress.

Final Thoughts

There are many other potential benefits of yoga that we didn’t discuss here, but these are some of the most significant. Yoga is a safe and effective way to improve your health in various ways.

If you want to improve your overall health, doing regular yoga practice is a great start. It’s an accessible and affordable form of exercise that anyone can do. So, what are you waiting for? Get on your yoga mat and start reaping the benefits of yoga today!

