Scam 2010: What It Is and Is It a Real Scam?

What is Scam 2010

Scam 2010 almost certainly means Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, a streaming series by director Hansal Mehta for Sony LIV. It is the third season of the Scam series, which tells true financial stories from India. The search “scam 2010” is therefore usually about a show, not about a danger on your device.

The season is based on the investigative book Sahara: The Untold Story by the journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

According to the reports we read, it follows Subrata Roy, who rose from humble beginnings in Uttar Pradesh to build a large business empire, the financial controversies around his Sahara group, including allegations of unlawful fundraising, the group’s long legal fight with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), his arrest in 2014, the disputes over investor money, and his death in November 2023.

Hansal Mehta directs and is the showrunner, with Sumit Purohit as co-director. Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios are named as backers.

The title follows the pattern of the earlier seasons. Scam 1992 was about the stock market broker Harshad Mehta and Scam 2003 about the stamp paper fraudster Telgi.

The number in each title is not a date of the story’s end and not a version number; our reading is that it marks the year the season’s story turns on, but we did not find the makers explaining it, so treat that as our reading only.

Because the phrase also fits older fraud and news stories, we cover those too, so that whichever meaning you had in mind, you leave with a straight answer. We also say plainly what we could not confirm.