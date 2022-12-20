Today we want to share a guide to storing and sharing your nudes safely. Some couples exchange nudes in order to keep their relationship spicy. Besides that, it might be a steamy addition to sexting. However, you can also take photos of yourself naked without the intention of sharing them with anyone.

In fact, this practice can be beneficial and therapeutic, as it allows you to make peace with your body and encourages you to explore your sexuality. Unfortunately, even though taking and sharing nudes is entirely normal as long as you’re comfortable with it, the possibility of them getting leaked is terrifying for many. After all, it’s a massive violation of privacy and trust, not to mention that stigma of nudity is still here.

Leakage can happen in several ways — e.g., due to a data breach or the recipient sharing your explicit photos with someone else. You might also unwittingly send them to someone you didn’t intend to by misclicking. For these reasons, storing and sharing your nude photos very carefully is crucial. Of course, the surest way to prevent your nudes from getting leaked is not taking them in the first place. But if you’re into some fun, you’ll want to follow these simple rules:

Store Photos in a Secured Folder and Turn Off Cloud Backups

Cloud backup services are incredibly convenient — they automatically store our photos and videos so we can access them from anywhere. Yet, it also means that if your account gets hacked, the hacker will gain access to all your private photos. Bet you already have a few celebrities on the top of your head whose private photos were leaked. Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Thorne, and Chris Evans are only some of the names that come to mind.

In this day and age, almost every celebrity is on the radar of pervert hackers that want to see them naked or earn some cash by selling their nude photos to others. After all, many would pay a hefty sum or do some hacking to see celebrities like Brie Larson nude. No one has immunity here. So, it’s best to disable cloud backups for any app that stores your photos, such as iCloud, Google Photos, or Dropbox.

Most phones now have a private folder feature that lets you store images away from the main gallery. Such folders can be password-protected (although a determined hacker could still get in) and usually aren’t backed up to the cloud. To be extra secure, you can use a dedicated app like Photo & Video Vault or Safe Lock, which encrypts your photos and videos. These apps often have other features like fake logins and decoy galleries, which can be helpful if someone forces you to unlock the app.

Remove Data and Any Identifying Features from Your Photos

Before sharing a nude photo, consider hiding anything that can identify you, such as your face, birthmarks, or tattoos. The same goes for any background details that could give away your location, like street signs or landmarks. It’s also a good idea to remove any metadata from your photos. This data includes information like the date and time when you took the picture, the camera used, and the GPS coordinates of where the photo was taken. Many phones add this data automatically, but you can turn off this feature in the settings or remove it with a metadata stripper like Exif Remove or Metadata Remover.

Use a Secure Messaging App

You should always use a secure messaging app that encrypts your messages end-to-end when sending nudes. This way, only the sender and recipient can read the messages, and no one in between — not even the app’s developers. There are several secure messaging apps to choose from, but Signal and Telegram are two of the most popular options. Both apps are free to use and available on iOS and Android.

Remember: Never share explicit photos of yourself via Facebook Messenger or other social media platforms like Instagram, as well as compromised messengers like Viber, WeChat, or WhatsApp.

Make Sure You Can Trust the Recipient

This one should be obvious, but it’s worth repeating: only send nudes to someone you trust. Think carefully about whether the person is likely to keep your photos private and whether it would harm your personal or professional reputation if the pictures got out. Of course, it’s hard to define whether you can or cannot trust a person in such a sensitive matter, especially in a guide like this.

Without knowing your circumstances and the history between you and the other person, there is not much we can say to change your mind — one way or another. However, the most prominent and brightest red flag signaling that you should hold off is if they’re pursuing you into doing something you’re uncomfortable with. Don’t do anything if you feel pressured. Make it a rule of thumb to only share nudes from your own initiative and take them the way you like them.

If you’re in a long-term relationship, you probably don’t need to worry too much. But if you’re sending nudes to someone you just met or have only been dating for a short time, it’s best to err on the side of caution.

Be Prepared for the Worst

Unfortunately, even if you take all the precautions, there’s always a risk that your nudes could be leaked. So, it’s essential to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. If your intimate photos are revealed without your consent, you should contact the person who leaked them and ask them to take them down. If they refuse, you can report the leak to the social media platform or website where they published the photos.

You can also contact a lawyer to discuss your legal options. In the case of revenge porn, you might be able to sue the person who leaked your photos or get them charged with a crime. Finally, it’s important to remember that you’re not to blame if your nudes are leaked. No matter what anyone says, it’s not your fault, and you shouldn’t feel ashamed.

The Bottom Line

Sharing nudes can be fun and empowering, but it’s important to do it safely. Otherwise, you run the risk of damaging your reputation or seeing a barrage of insults headed your way.

Reminding yourself of the possibility of getting your nude photos out will help you approach the process of creating, storing, and sharing them more carefully. Remember to turn off cloud backups, remove identifying features from your photos, and use a secure messaging app. And most importantly, only send your nudes to the people you trust. If you have any doubts about their trustworthiness, don’t do it.

