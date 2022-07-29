What You’ll Need Before you Start Your First Home Renovation Project

Renovating your home is a thrilling prospect that comes with so much potential. Before you get ahead of yourself, however, you need to plan. Not only do you need the right equipment, you need to know the steps and considerations before you get started. Sometimes you are going to want to practice before you start with the real thing. There are many manageable projects that a DIY enthusiast can get started with, but you will never want to jump in blind with no idea what you are doing. The secret to success is planning, and the best way to start planning is to ensure you have everything you need before you begin.

1. Safety Protective Equipment

One of the most important things you will need before you get started with your project is personal protective equipment or PPE. While the PPE you use will depend on what your project entails, you will almost always want to have glasses or goggles, masks, and protective shoes.

While masks and glasses can be easy to find at an affordable price, many find professional work boots to be quite pricey. The good news is that they can double up as hiking boots. These womens timberland boots, for example, can help protect your feet from drops, cuts, and more on your renovation project and then be worn whenever you head off the beaten track so that you can get more value out of your investment.

2. The Right Tools

Always research in advance to understand what tools you will need for the project, how to use them, and whether buying them, renting them, or hiring someone else to use them is the right move for you. Sometimes the project you want just isn’t cheaper or better to do on your own, and paying to get it done the right way from the start is your better option. In other instances, the tools you will need are far too expensive for how little you are going to use them, which means that you are better off renting. Know in advance and compare your options so that you choose the best tools and method.

3. Home Protective Equipment

Unless your home is completely empty, you will need home protective equipment. This means sheets to cover your furniture or even tape to cover the gaps in a door so that sawdust and other airborne particles don’t drift through the home. Again, what you need will depend on what you are doing, but in general, sheets and thick quilts can be used in many ways to protect your home and minimize clean-up after the fact.

4. All the Materials, Sorted

You will want to have all the materials you need in advance for at least each step in advance. In fact, you may want to consider getting a few extra materials so that you can practice and understand what you need to do to bring your DIY vision to life. Getting a plyboard and some extra tiles to practice tiling can be a good way to understand what you need to do and see what the final result will look like before you commit. Similar projects can be done in advance, allowing you to improve your skills or your approach.

