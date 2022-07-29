Your skin says a lot about you, and it says a lot about your lifestyle too. Changing and updating your skincare routine is positive. When you upgrade what you are doing, you improve the products you are using, and you enhance the results. When it comes to creating a new daily skincare routine, what must you think about, and what must you focus your efforts and attention on?

How Much Time Do You Have – Daily?

To begin with, you need to think about how much time you have each day to introduce and carry out a new routine. For example, do you have 30 minutes in the morning and slightly longer in the evening, or is it the other way round for you? If you do not have much time to dedicate to your new routine, then you may want to cut down on what you do and what you use – after all, you do not want to rush the process as this will affect the results. You will want to focus on cleansing, but what else do you want to fit into the time that you have

Thinking About The Type of Skin You Have

Once you know what time you have to spare each day, you must then think about the skin type you have. For example, if you have more sensitive skin, then you will want to look at skincare for sensitive skin as this will support your skin and not expose it to any harsh chemicals or products. Or, if you have oily skin, you may want to think about how you can close pores and keep oily skin looking and feeling as fresh as possible. When you know the skin type you have, then you can start sourcing suitable products.

What Problems Are You Facing?

A new skincare routine that you introduce may want to be focused on cleansing, but if you have specific problem areas such as acne, dry skin, or blemishes, you may want to incorporate these areas into your routine – working out how to tackle them and resolve them. When you know the problems you are facing, you can then begin to proactively tackle them and hopefully prevent them in the future.

Moisturizing and Cleansing Carefully

As you get older, the needs of your skin will change. However, you will find that cleansing does not. It is important to focus on the cleansing of your skin just as much as anything else. If you are not moisturizing your skin, or you are not re-hydrating it or smoothing out imperfection, then you may not see or feel the effects of a new skincare routine. And, if you are not cleansing properly, you may find that you are never fully eradicating the toxins, dirt, and grime that exist on the surface of your skin.

Within your skincare routine, you will need to focus on the protection of your skin from daily elements and pollution. External factors can leave you feeling and looking dull and gray, so protect where you can.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons