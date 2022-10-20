Change Up Look Of Your Home With These Small Changes

Are you looking for a way to change up the look of your home without undergoing a complete renovation? If so, you’re in luck! You can add plenty of small features to your home to change the look without breaking the bank. Here are some small parts you can add to your home to change up the look:

Paint Your Front Door

One of the quickest and easiest ways to change up the look of your home is to paint your front door. This is a great way to add a pop of colour and make a statement. Plus, it’s a relatively inexpensive project that can be completed daily. If you’re unsure what colour to paint your door, try looking for natural inspiration or choosing a colour that compliments your home’s exterior.

Add Shutters

Another great way to change up the look of your home is to add shutters. Shutters not only add curb appeal but can also help protect your windows from severe weather conditions. When choosing shutters for your home, pick a style and material that compliments your home’s existing architecture.

Replace Your House Numbers

Replacing your house numbers is a small change that can make a big difference. This is a great way to add personality to your home and make it more welcoming to guests. When choosing new house numbers, select a font and material that compliments your home’s style.

Install Outdoor Lighting

Outdoor lighting is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it can also be functional. Installing outdoor lighting fixtures near your front door or along walkways can help improve visibility and safety around your property. When choosing outdoor lighting fixtures, consider the style of your home and the type of light bulbs that will be used. This can save you a significant amount on your energy bill as well.

Plant Flowers

Planting flowers is another great way to change the look of your home without spending a lot of money. Flowers can brighten any space and add a touch of elegance. Be sure to choose flowers that complement the colour scheme of your home and are appropriate for the season.

Change Up The Hardware

If you’re looking for a way to change up the look of your home without making any permanent changes, then changing up the hardware is a great option. This includes door knobs, cabinet pulls, ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is a great way to add a personal touch to your home without spending much money. When choosing a new ceiling fan, look at Minka Aire fans for various styles and designs. When choosing new light fixtures, be sure to consider the style of your home and the type of lighting you need

Work On Your Curb Appeal

Your home’s curb appeal is the first thing guests will see when they visit, so it’s essential to make a good impression. These are just a few minor features you can add to your home to change its look. You can make some minor changes to give your home an entirely new look without breaking the bank!

