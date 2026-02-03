How to Get Rid of Stiff Shoulders

Stiff shoulders can cause discomfort. Whether it’s from sitting too long, bad posture, or stress, tight shoulders can limit movement and affect your daily life. It’s surprising how much our shoulders influence our comfort and ability to move. When these muscles tighten, everyday tasks like reaching for something or turning your head can become difficult. If you relate to this issue, you’re not alone.

The good news is that there are many effective ways to relieve shoulder stiffness and improve your range of motion. You can combine different methods that suit you.

Let’s look at how to relieve stiff shoulders and feel better.

Stretching Techniques

Adding stretches to your daily routine can greatly help stiff shoulders. Simple stretches don’t take much time and can be done anywhere. One good stretch is the shoulder shrug. Lift your shoulders toward your ears, hold for a few seconds, and then relax them. Doing this several times a day can help release tension.

Another helpful stretch is the arm cross-body stretch. Bring one arm across your body and gently pull it closer with your other hand. This targets the shoulder and upper back, improving mobility and comfort. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds before switching sides. Making these stretches part of your routine can significantly ease stiffness and boost flexibility.

Posture Considerations

How you hold your body affects shoulder tension. Good posture, whether sitting or standing, can reduce strain on your shoulders. When at a desk, choose a chair that supports your back and keep your computer screen at eye level. Sit with your feet flat on the ground and your shoulders back to promote a relaxed position.

When standing, align your shoulders with your hips and ears. Check your posture throughout the day to avoid stiffness. If you catch yourself slouching, adjust your position. Small changes can lead to long-term relief from shoulder tightness.

The Role of a Chiropractor

If you have stiff shoulders, visiting a chiropractor North York can help. Chiropractors understand how the body works and can make adjustments that improve flexibility and reduce pain. These adjustments align your spine and shoulders, promoting better movement.

Many chiropractors also provide specific advice on stretches and exercises tailored to your needs. They may use techniques that focus on tight muscles and improve blood flow, helping you recover faster. Regular visits can lead to ongoing improvement, allowing you to regain balance and mobility in your shoulders.

Heat and Cold Therapy

You can also ease tightness with heat or cold. Heat relaxes tight muscles and improves circulation. You can use a warm towel, heating pad, or take a hot shower. Applying heat for 15-20 minutes can provide relief.

Cold therapy helps with inflammation and swelling. Ice packs or cold compresses can numb soreness and reduce swelling. Try alternating between heat and cold to see what works best for you. Pay attention to how your body responds to find the right method.

Strengthening Exercises

Along with stretching, strengthening your shoulder muscles can ease stiffness and build strength. You can use resistance bands or your own body weight. For example, wall angels are a great way to improve shoulder mobility. Stand against a wall, keep your arms at a 90-degree angle, and slide them up and down while keeping in contact with the wall. This activates key muscle groups without straining your body.

Another good exercise is for the rotator cuff. Simple movements targeting this area can improve mobility and strengthen support for your shoulder joints. As these muscles get stronger, you’ll feel less tension and discomfort overall. Consult with your physiotherapy professional for the best strengthening exercises.

Daily Habits

Everyday habits can cause shoulder stiffness. Notice how you carry items like your bag or purse. Carrying it on one shoulder can create tension. Consider using a backpack or distributing the weight evenly on both shoulders.

Staying active during the day is also important. Instead of sitting for hours, stand up, stretch, or take short walks. Small changes like this can prevent stiffness and help you feel more relaxed.

Remember, you don’t have to live with stiff shoulders. With some changes and possibly professional help, you can feel comfortable and regain your movement. Listen to your body, try these practices, and you’ll notice your shoulder tension decrease.

