What are Some of the Best International Cuisines?

One of the best ways to find your favorite cuisine is to keep trying new ones. However, there’s so much flavor out there that it can seem impossible to tackle them all. So, it’s best to start with the most popular ones. Here are some of the best international cuisines and the top recipes from each one to get you started.

Afghani

Afghani food is healthy as whole wheat or rice will be served alongside fresh fruit and vegetables. The spices also hint at Persian and Indian influences. Borani kadoo might be a great place to start with this cuisine.

Argentinian

Argentinians are often known for their barbecue because of their complex grilling techniques. As a result, you’ll find a mouthwatering collection of steak and stews in this country. Consuming this food can show you the blend of local food and Spanish and Italian influences. Some of Argentina’s most popular international recipes include punched potatoes and steak with chimichurri sauce.

British

While British cuisine might not be the most sophisticated and comes with a host of funny names, it is a great way to feel connected to this area if you have English origins. Ham and pea pudding is a great place to start with this cuisine.

Burmese

Burmese food has a lot of Asian influences, noticeable in the vibrant colors and intricate use of spices. Trying dishes from here can give you a taste of Southeast Asian cuisine, and you might even taste the Indian influence. While many of them are as humble as British food, they are much more complex and burst with various flavors. Chicken curry would be an excellent first Burmese dish.

Chinese

Chinese is one of the most popular and diverse cuisines in the world. With this, you can receive one of the best culinary experiences in the world. You can go for fried food, stews, soups, and more that will all taste magical. Once you try enough of it, a Chinese dish will be on your favorites list. Some of the best options to start with are garlic snow peas and a congee.

Cypriot

Cypriot is your typical healthy Mediterranean cuisine that delivers a flavorful yet balanced taste filled with vegetables, fish, and lamb. You’ll love Cypriot food if you’re vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, or on a Meditteranean diet. Pork and lamb sausages are among the most popular dishes.

French

French cooking techniques are among some of the most sought-after skills in the world. They are highly complex and range widely. French cooking is packed with flavor and made in excellent form.

While you probably don’t have the skill of French cooks, you can still embrace the French idea of using high-quality ingredients to get the best dishes. Of course, something French will probably also end up on your short list of favorites. To start, try a soup or prepared vegetables, such as asparagus with dijon mustard.

Jordanian

You’ll find plenty of salads, stews, and sweets in Jordanian cuisine, all of which will be on shared plates. Try lamb mansaf when you want to add a Jordanian meal to your recipe collection.

There are plenty of types of cuisine from all around the world. Try as many of these popular types to find your favorite.

