



Toteme Shirt, Tove Skirt (old, similar here and here), Bottega Veneta Bag, Alaia Wedges, Retrouvai Necklace (similar style here)

As the days get longer, evenings take on a lighter, more open energy, and getting dressed follows that shift. Spring is when color naturally steps forward for dinners, events, and nights out, whether that’s a colorful skirt with a crisp white shirt, a silk top in coral or fuchsia, or a full look in one strong shade. One statement piece often sets the tone. A bright heel, a jacquard skirt, or a vibrant bag brings just the right amount of energy, while clean silhouettes keep everything feeling elevated. Color becomes the focal point—fresh, expressive, and perfectly suited for the season.

The post When Evening Dressing Gets Colorful for Spring appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.