Fashion

When Evening Dressing Gets Colorful for Spring

March 28, 2026
When Evening Dressing Gets Colorful for Spring
Edited By Cliche
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Toteme Shirt, Tove Skirt (old, similar here and here), Bottega Veneta BagAlaia Wedges, Retrouvai Necklace (similar style here)

As the days get longer, evenings take on a lighter, more open energy, and getting dressed follows that shift. Spring is when color naturally steps forward for dinners, events, and nights out, whether that’s a colorful skirt with a crisp white shirt, a silk top in coral or fuchsia, or a full look in one strong shade. One statement piece often sets the tone. A bright heel, a jacquard skirt, or a vibrant bag brings just the right amount of energy, while clean silhouettes keep everything feeling elevated. Color becomes the focal point—fresh, expressive, and perfectly suited for the season.

Beaded Tassel Belt

 Cinch this metallic beaded belt over airy dresses to introduce a vibrant focal point.

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Printed Organza Wrap Skirt

Style this stand-out silk organza skirt with a minimal knit to balance sheer, sculptural volume.




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Fringe Midi Dress

 Let fringe move freely, and pair this stunning colorblocked midi dress with barely-there evening sandals

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The post When Evening Dressing Gets Colorful for Spring appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.



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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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