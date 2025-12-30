ON MY RADAR: DECEMBER





As we wind down December and head into January and a brand new year, I thought I would highlight a few of the things that have caught my eye recently!

A GREAT GADGET GIFT // I saw this quite a bit on my feed this holiday – both for giving and receiving. I just bought two, one for me and one for my husband. Perfect for when we travel!

AN UNDER $300 BAG // This bag looks far more expensive than it is. A friend recently purchased it and I love the shape, texture, and how structured it is. I really want this shape in chocolate brown, but it is currently out of stock. I am sitting patiently on the waitlist!

THE COOLEST SWEATER // How fab is this sweater? It looks like two pieces, but in reality is just one.

WHAT I AM PACKING FOR NYC // In a few weeks I am heading to NYC. Brrrrrr. I am already curating my packing list which includes this top, this jacket, this hat, this dress, and this sweater that I highlighted above! Bring on all of the layers!

VDAY CUTIES // I know, I know we just wrapped Christmas, but Target has so many cute V-Day options right now to love. Like these glasses, this bowl, these glasses, and these napkins. You can shop all the pink, red and heart shaped items here.

SOME RECENT BEAUTY FAVES // This lipgloss and this hand cream have been two items that I have been loving lately. Great scents, great products, and great packaging!

JEWELRY BOX // I have been thinking about getting a jewelry box for a few months now. I’ve been dreaming of one that is pretty enough to sit on my dresser versus tucked away in a closet or drawer. I want it to blend in with our existing tabletop items – like this. I finally landed on this one!

