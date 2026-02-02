Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2026 Grammys: Teyana Taylor Slays in Tom Ford, Ari Lennox Stuns in Valdrin Sahiti, Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli & More

The 68th annual Grammy Awards took place last night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and was star-studded with stars shining bright on the red carpet.

Music’s biggest night called for custom looks, and couture moments with Teyana Taylor dominating the carpet in a sizzling haute Tom Ford asymmetrical gown that was absolutely fierce. Glistening from head-to-toe with cutouts that showcased her small-back and sculpted abs, her dress looked like second-skin, and was molded to perfection. One thing for sure, two things for certain, it’s Teyana’s time.

In addition to Taylor, the evening proved to be ground-breaking for Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny who’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” album won album of the year, becoming the first full Spanish-language album to do so. For his glorious moment, Bad Bunny looked sharp in a custom suit by Schiaparelli. The front of his suit was classical with a white shirt and bow-tie, while the back of his suit was characterized with a lace-up corset that was innovative and modern.

Speaking of modernity, Heidi Klum looked like a naked walking barbie as she strutted down the carpet in a nude latex dress that outlined her nipples and belly button. Only a top model could pull off such a risqué look, and whether you loved or hated it, Klum undoubtedly made a statement.

By the look on Heidi’s date’s face, he was all-in and smitten with the German beauty. Just like Justin Bieber who looked locked in with his wife Hailey Bieber on the carpet in matching all black ensembles. Justin posed in a black oversized double-breasted suit by Balenciaga, while Hailey opted for a black strapless maxi dress by Alaïa, that had sheer panels down the sides.

Ahead, see the celebrities who made it to our ‘Top 10‘ best dressed list at the Grammy Awards last night.

Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford

Heidi Klum in a Custom Look

Jaime Foxx & Daughters, Annalise Bishop and Corinne Foxx

Queen Latifah in Stephane Rolland

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga, Hailey Bieber in Alaia

Ari Lenox in Valdrin Sahiti

Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli

Michelle Williams in Jean-Louis Sabaji

Tyla in Dsquared2

Chappell Roan in Mugler

Photo Credit: Getty Images