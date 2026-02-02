Kid Rock Slams 'Sad' Billie Eilish, Tells Her To 'Look Into Jesus'





Kid Rock isn’t a fan of Billie Eilish.

During an episode of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Kid Rock discussed the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, and voiced his frustration with the “woke” celebrities in attendance.

In the course of his rant, Kid Rock also commented on Eilish, who has been vocal about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and their raids on US cities.

Kid Rock Calls Out ‘Woke’ Grammys During A Podcast Appearance

Kid Rock spoke about the Grammys with “The Charlie Kirk Show” executive producer Andrew Kolvet, according to Fox News. During the clip, the “Cocky” singer slammed the event as a “gathering for people with the woke mind virus.”

Kid Rock has been a vocal Donald Trump supporter and has spoken out against the Democratic Party and its “woke” agenda in the past.

He doubled down on those stances during his appearance on the show, saying he was “sad” to see many of the celebs in the room before turning his attention to Eilish, who won a Grammy for Record of the Year for her song “Wildflower.”

Kid Rock Fires Off Against ‘Sad’ Billie Eilish, Tells Her To ‘Look Into Jesus’

Continuing his tirade, Kid Rock said Eilish looked “sad” during the award show, claiming she was “unhappy with everything in life.” He went further, adding, “You might want to look into Jesus, girl.”

Kid Rock’s comments about Eilish come after the “Hit Me Hard and Soft” singer used her Grammy’s acceptance speech to share critical comments about ICE.

“I feel so honored every time I get to be in this room. As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” she said. “And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f-ck ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.”

Eilish has been critical of ICE since news first broke that federal agents were raiding US cities and detaining community members, some of whom were US citizens. “We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered,” she said in early January 2026, according to The Blast.

Other Celebrities Used The Grammys To Condemn ICE







Eilish wasn’t the only A-lister to use the Grammys to condemn ICE agents. During Bad Bunny’s acceptance speech, the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer shared a similar message, urging people to love their neighbors during an emotional time like this.

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans,” he said. “The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that’s the way to do it—with love. Don’t forget that, please.”

“Folded” singer Kehlani also stated that she wanted to say “f-ck ICE” during a red carpet interview. “I think everybody — we’re too powerful of a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country, so it’s brainless to me,” she added.

Kid Rock Headlining Alternative Halftime Show

Elsewhere during Kid Rock’s appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” the singer announced an alternative Super Bowl halftime show in collaboration with Turning Point USA, according to The Blast.

Kid Rock will also be joined by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, and the show will be streamed on TPUSA’s social media channels, including YouTube and X.

The alternative show comes after the NFL booked Bad Bunny as this year’s Super Bowl halftime show performer, sparking outrage from conservatives, including President Donald Trump.

Trump Sounds Off On Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show

Trump told reporters that he’d “never heard” of Bad Bunny after learning the Latin artist had booked the coveted Super Bowl halftime show gig.

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s, like, crazy,” Trump said. “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”





