THE BEAUTY ITEMS I WILL BE USING IN 2026

Thank you to Nordstrom for sponsoring this post.

Kicking off 2026 highlighting some of the beauty items that know I will use again and again this year. I added a few more skincare, hair, and makeup items to my routine as well as re-stocked a few old favorites. Let’s jump into the beauty items that I am loving right now…

TAN LUXE // This is a product that I have been using for about seven years. While I certainly don’t need it as often now that I am in Florida most of the year – the past few weeks have been so dreary and overcast – so I added them back to my routine. I use both the face drops and body drops. They are easy to apply and pretty foolproof. Simply add 2-3 drops to you face or body and rub in well and evenly. You will see a gradual tan build over the next 48 hours!

CLARINS CRYO-FLASH MASK // I have seen countless creators that I follow hype this product and I am here to say that I agree! I began using this mask in December and have absolutely loved the results. There are a lot of beauty products I love but have a hard time using due to the scent, but the scent of this mask is heavenly!

LA PRARIE PURE GOLD // La Prarie Pure Gold is the newest product in my lineup. I have been using it for about two weeks now and will report back on the full results next month. I love the consistency and lightness of the product. I have been applying it both in the morning and at night. Shop it here.

MOROCCANOIL PURPLE // As you know I am all about hair products (more on that in a post coming this weekend). I have been a lifelong fan of Moroccanoil but I didn’t love that the slightly yellow tint could flare my hair brassy at times. So, imagine my delight when I realized they created a formula, Purple, just for all the blondes out there like me! 10/10 highly recommend. The same great results without any of the yellow/brassy undertones.

BRIOGEO FAREWELL FRIZZ // To keep my low bun in check I use a lot of product. I love to use an anti-frizz product that is more of a lotion. This moisturizes and holds my hair in place and reduces flyaways. The weight and formula of this product is perfect for keeping my twisted bun in place!

WONDERSKIN LIP STAIN // I am late to the lip stain game, but happy to say I arrived eventually! When I first saw this lip stain I was very intrigued. I decided to start with a really light shade so I chose ‘Adore‘ and it ended up being the perfect amount of color. The stain was easy to apply! You simply leave on for about 30 seconds and then wipe off! I also want to plug this lipstick again. The Pink Peppermint is so good – I am on my third tube already!

IDÔLE LINER // I try and not cheat on my Stila eyeliner, but I do like to try other eyeliners. Sometimes I will keep them in the mix if I love them. This liner is incredibly dark, stays on great, and I love that the fine tip is a bit more flexible! Also, if you are looking for a great micro tip liner, this is it!

