Teyana Taylor Makes a Statement in a Black Ashi Studio Haute Couture Look with Exaggerated Hips at Netflix's 'The Rip' Premiere of RIP

January 14, 2026
Teyana Taylor Makes a Statement in a Black Ashi Studio Haute Couture Look with Exaggerated Hips at Netflix’s ‘The Rip’ Premiere of RIP
From winning a Golden Globe Sunday evening in Los Angeles, to hopping on a plane to attend Netflix’s “The RIP” premiere, Teyana Taylor is showing us she’s undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with on the red carpet, as an artist, and as a actress.

The premiere took place inside of the Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center and stars like Shannon Sharpe, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Chad Johnson were all in attendance. 

In fact, Taylor was captured posing alongside former NFL player, Chad Johnson. The “Rose in Harlem” singer made a statement on the carpet in a sculptural black Ashi Studio Haute Couture mesh dress that accentuated her hips like that of “Sarah Baartman.” 

For context, Sarah Baartman was an African woman who became a powerful sex symbol of colonial exploitation, and racism, and the dehumanization of Black women in Europe during the 19th century. Baartman was often put on display naked and examined, and mocked for her voluminous shape because her small waist, wide hips, and thick thighs were considered “unusual” in Europe. 

Teyana Taylor Stuns In Black Ashi Studio Dress With Exaggerated Hips At Netflixs New York Premiere Of RIP 2

Now fast forward to 2026 and designers like Ashi Studio are creating silhouettes that echo “Sarah Baartman’s” shape. Who better than Creative Director Teyana Taylor to own a progressive look from head to toe? 

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, one fan shared, “It’s a TT takeover week and we’re here 👏🏽 for 👏🏽 it‼‼.” Another shared, “Tey threw up those peace signs quickly to let yall know this the homie. 😂

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo/Video Credit: @Hiphopnynews

