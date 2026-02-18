Talk Show Host Sherri Shepherd Defends Production Company Amid Show Cancellation





Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, “Sherri,” was announced to have been canceled by production company Debmar Mercury in February 2026. Since then, not only has the actress and comedian provided her thoughts on the show’s cancellation, but many of her fans and colleagues have noted that she didn’t have a chance to address the series’ future before the production company’s statement. Now, she’s clearing the air and defending her partners.

Sherri Shepherd Says She Won’t Go Down Without A Fight

TMZ recently caught Shephered exiting the rear of a black SUV. The interviewer noted that the host had previously stated she was interested in continuing the essence of her show in some form, potentially in podcast form, after it ends in Fall 2026, and asked who she’d been in touch with about next steps.

She said, “Well, I can’t tell you whose called me, but I don’t go down without a fight.” From there, the person behind the camera stated that she seemed to be in a great space. Shepherd responded, “I am. You know, there’s the rules, and there’s God. I always believe that.”

Sherri Shepherd Says Its All Love Between Her And Debmar Mercury

After that, the topic of Debmar Mercury releasing its statement instead of Shephred announcing the show’s end came up. Additionally, the host mentioned that comedian Loni Love had echoed similar sentiments.

Shepherd said, “When it came out the next day, we were off, and I got COVID. So, when I came back from COVID, I was able to address it. I don’t wanna put out a statement. I want you to hear it from my mouth.”

She then defended the production company, saying, “It was nothing nefarious. It was literally we were off the next day, and then I got COVID.” Fans will recall that, following the announcement that the show had been canceled, Shepherd acknowledged it off-air and revealed she had COVID after previously feeling sick on camera.

Fans Want The Daytime Talk Show To Continue

There has been much said about “Sherri” ending after four seasons. Many fans feel it’s too soon, while others are happy she’ll get to focus on her acting and comedy. Regarding the response to her TMZ interview, most seemed to agree that she makes for great television.

One “Sherri” fan said, “Sherri Shepherd is fighting for her show. Daytime TV is a blood sport wrapped in audience applause.” Another one wrote, “Sherri is talk show gold; they should renew her show.” A different fan praised her, saying, “Sherri is the energy daytime TV needs, funny, real, and unstoppable. Sherri deserves that renewal, no question!”

However, someone else disagreed. They wrote, “Is she going to fund it herself? When the media execs say it’s done, it’s done. Also, bring back Wendy. The show has never been the same, and now that Wendy was cleared of having dementia, we all need some humor in our lives during this shitshow of a Trump admin.”

Shepherd Says She Had Finally Hit Her Stride With Her Show

Shepherd appeared on “Jenna & Sheinelle” in February 2026, where she also addressed the cancellation of her show. When asked for her initial thoughts, she said in the clip, “You know what’s so funny, the love has been overwhelming. Like I’ve had famous people call me. So many people have called and written to tell me how much of an impact this show made, and I’m thankful that I got to live a dream for four years.”

She continued, “How many people can say they got to live a dream with great ratings and where you got to have a platform that made a difference?” Shepherd also stated that her “mandate” for the rest of her time on the air is to make people laugh. Still, she also discussed her family history, saying, “We don’t go down without a fight. Not at all, so I am still really trying to keep this going, and you haven’t seen the last of Sherri.”

Toward the end of the clip, she became emotional, saying, “Of course I’m disappointed because I thought I had finally hit my stride and I was doing good. So, I’m disappointed.”

The ‘Sherri’ Host Is On Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherri (@sherrieshepherd)

Shepherd is also on tour, following the cancellation of her show. The actress and comedian announced the “Make It Make Sense Tour” in October 2025, and it began in January 2026 in South Carolina. She said in the Instagram announcement, “It’s happening! Tickets are now on sale for my Make It Make Sense Comedy Tour. What city will I see you in? Get your tickets now through the link in my bio.”

Currently, the tour is scheduled to last until May 2026, with its last announced stop being in Atlanta, Georgia. Regarding her talk show, it’s set to air episodes through the Fall, per its latest contract.









