Sydney Sweeney Recalls Teenage Body Insecurities As She ‘Never Felt Confident’ Growing Up With ‘Boobs’

The actress now channels that confidence into her lingerie brand, Syrn, which she models herself, emphasizing body positivity and inclusivity.

In recent months, Sydney Sweeney has also navigated public controversies, including a promotional stunt at the Hollywood sign and backlash over her American Eagle campaign.

Sydney Sweeney Reflects On Body Confidence Journey

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her struggles with body confidence during her teenage years and how she’s grown into self-assurance as a Hollywood star.

The 28-year-old, best known for her role as Cassie on “Euphoria,” revealed that she felt self-conscious about her curves from an early age.

“I grew up with boobs. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident,” she told Us Weekly. “I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide.”

The actress added that it wasn’t until she experienced playing Cassie, a character known for body confidence and sexual empowerment, that she began to embrace her own body.

“It’s actually powerful to be confident,” she said. “Our bodies are incredible. We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin.”

Sweeney now channels that mindset into her lingerie brand, Syrn, proudly modeling the pieces herself and promoting body positivity. One standout, a black corset, is her “date-night go-to,” designed for an adjustable fit and flattering curve.

“I could not find a top that made me feel hot without being too much,” she explained. “But this is perfect. You can tie it as tight as you want, so you can make ’em pop as much as you want! The shape is amazing.”

Sydney Sweeney Showcases Inclusivity And Personal Touches In Syrn Lingerie Line, Eyes Future Beauty Ventures

Sweeney also highlighted the personal touches in her line, from heart motifs on straps and sliders to her logo featuring intertwined Ss shaped like a heart.

She explained, “I like to personalise things as much as I can. … I play dress up now with my own [SYRN] stuff.”

The collection has already seen massive demand, selling out quickly online, with restocks reportedly in the works.

Looking ahead, the “White Lotus” actress appears poised to expand into beauty. She reportedly filed a trademark for Syrn covering skincare, cosmetics, and other beauty products, signaling potential future launches.

Emphasizing inclusivity, she told Cosmopolitan, “My designers are all women, and I have an amazing, diverse team. My models are a beautiful range of body types. I’m always like: ‘I want to see it on everybody.”

She added, “I can’t be the only model. I need to make sure everyone feels really good in it. I wouldn’t wear it, I wouldn’t want to make it.”

Sydney Sweeney’s Hollywood Sign Stunt Sparks Controversy Over Unauthorized Lingerie Promotion

Earlier this year, Sweeney made headlines for a bold stunt involving the Hollywood sign.

Video footage captured the “Anyone But You” star climbing the iconic “H” at night to hang bras in promotion of her lingerie line.

TMZ reported the incident, with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirming that the stunt was unauthorized. The chamber, which manages the sign’s intellectual property through the nonprofit Hollywood Sign Trust, said neither organization was aware of the activity beforehand.

“Anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so,” explained chamber chief Steve Nissen, per The LA Times. He added that no license was requested or granted for Sweeney’s stunt, emphasizing that the production had no official authorization.

While her team did secure a general permit to film in the surrounding area through FilmLA, filming the sign itself requires extra clearance and payment of a licensing fee.

The chamber explained that part of the collected fees supports the Hollywood Sign Trust, which helps maintain the landmark. Access to the sign is typically restricted, making special permission essential for any commercial use or on-site filming.

Sydney Sweeney Responds To Backlash Over American Eagle Denim Campaign

Last December, Sweeney also addressed the controversy surrounding her American Eagle denim campaign in an emotional interview with People Magazine.

The campaign, titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” and released on July 23, sparked debate over the wordplay between “jeans” and “genes,” with some critics claiming it implied racial undertones or genetic superiority.

Others argued it catered to the male gaze, echoing Brooke Shields’ contentious 1980 denim ad.

The “Christy” star explained she was surprised by the backlash, emphasizing her love for the brand and her intent behind the campaign.

“Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true,” she told the publication, noting that what was being said about her regarding the ad was false.

Sydney Sweeney Says She Is Against Hate After American Eagle Ad Controversy

Describing herself as someone who “leads with kindness,” Sweeney said she decided to speak out about the Jean ad to address the criticism and counter divisiveness.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness,” she explained, noting that her previous silence may have unintentionally widened the divide.

Sweeney added that she hopes the new year “brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us.”

