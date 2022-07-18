Today we want to share sustainable fashion tips that are easy to follow. In 2022, it’s all about being more mindful of how we consume fashion trends and treat our clothes. The fashion industry produces massive amounts of CO2, over 1.2 billion tonnes each year. If you are conscious of the environment, there are easy tips that you can follow that will make creating a sustainable closet much more manageable.

Wash your clothes less

It’s no surprise that most of the impact clothes leave on the environment comes from washing them. You can reduce water usage by simply re-wearing garments a few times before throwing them in the washer. You can still keep them fresh by hanging them outside in the cold air without having to wash them.

Reducing the water’s temperature from 40 to 30 degrees saves a significant amount of energy and is more suitable for most fabrics. Besides being environmentally responsible, not washing your clothes as often will prolong their lifespan and eliminate the need to buy new ones for a longer time.

Be mindful when dry cleaning

Some more delicate fabrics will inevitably require a special kind of care. If your clothes can’t be washed and are labeled as “dry-cleaning only,” you can still make sure that the services you choose are sustainable and have ethical practices that won’t harm the environment as much. Research the company before you hire.

There are many easy ways to stay conscious of the environment. Even when you are traveling and have to make a stop to do your laundry, there are ways to remain sustainable. If you’re in the New Jersey area, these dry cleaners in Edgewater, NJ, are an excellent option. With eco-friendly solvents, your clothes will feel new again.

Pay attention to the materials you’re buying

Maybe you’re not used to paying close attention to the labels and instead grab whatever you like. Rewire your brain to look at the fine print. Try and research the brands before you buy something from them. Most brands will have information on their websites, so it’s easy to find. By supporting sustainable fashion brands, others will follow and change their practices more and more.

It may seem like it limits your options, but being sustainable in 2022 is easily manageable. Make sure that the brands are transparent on their labels and contain a list of all materials used. Avoid synthetic materials that are toxic to your skin and the environment. Choose organic fabrics, such as cotton, linen, or wool. Not only will they last you longer, but they leave a much smaller ecological footprint behind.

Buy less

We’re all guilty of sometimes buying an item, wearing it once for an occasion, and then it gets lost somewhere in the back of our closet forever. When adding new pieces to your closet, ask yourself if there is anything you can do with your old clothes. If not, you can choose to sell them to give them a new life instead of throwing them away. Donating is also a good option if you don’t want the hassle of selling.

When you do buy new clothes, think about a few things when it comes to sustainable fashion. Do you really need it? Are you going to wear it at least 30 times? If you’re hesitating to answer, think twice.

Focus on creating a capsule wardrobe with timeless pieces. Buy high-quality items that will last longer. Focusing on staple pieces will make it easier to create multiple different outfits and stop you from buying unnecessary items.

Try thrifting

Local thrift stores are a great way to find vintage, designer clothes that you may not come across in regular stores. By buying clothes in such stores, you’re giving them a new, extended life.

