Staying at Gardena Grödnerhof in The Dolomites

Last Updated on October 14, 2026 by Cliche





Details of Our Stay TRAVEL DATES August 1-4 (3 nights) Property type Luxury TYPE OF TRIP Family WEATHER Highs 84°F (29°C)

Lows 55°F (13°C)

Gardena Grödnerhof was the third stop during our Dolomites visit on our year-long travel adventure.

And there is so much to love here!

Days could start with a hike or cable car into the mountains, include a nap in the flowers or a stop for a summit spritz, then end back at the hotel with a heated pool, room service, and ridiculously comfy Egyptian cotton sheets. Need I say more!

Add in alpine playgrounds and a kids’ club, and it quickly became the kind of basecamp that made exploring with a little one feel SO much easier.

Ollie and I showed up with basically zero plans, and their incredible concierge helped us map out our days. They also provided hiking poles, backpacks, and an all-terrain stroller to make getting out and exploring that much easier.

And honestly, this is where luxury really earns its place on an adventurous trip. A massage, the spa, an amazing night’s sleep… then up to do it all again the next day.

Here’s my experience staying at Gardena Grödnerhof!

Getting There

I’ll be honest: getting to Ortisei takes a little more planning than your average Italian getaway. This isn’t the kind of place where you step off the plane and are checking into your hotel 15 minutes later.

You’re heading deep into the Dolomites, and whichever way you arrive, the final stretch comes with some seriously beautiful mountain scenery.

By Car

Driving is one of the easiest—and prettiest—ways to get here, plus you can extend your trip and explore more of the Dolomites.

By Plane

You can fly into a few airports. It just depends on where you’re coming from and whether you’re planning to rent a car.

Bolzano Airport (BZO) is the closest to Ortisei. The drive to Gardena Grödnerhof takes roughly 45–55 minutes. It is a small regional airport, so there are fewer routes, and fares can be higher than flying into one of the bigger hubs.

is the closest to Ortisei. The drive to Gardena Grödnerhof takes roughly 45–55 minutes. It is a small regional airport, so there are fewer routes, and fares can be higher than flying into one of the bigger hubs. Innsbruck Airport (INN) in Austria is another great option, particularly if you’re traveling from elsewhere in Europe. Roughly a 2-hour drive to the hotel.

in Austria is another great option, particularly if you’re traveling from elsewhere in Europe. Roughly a 2-hour drive to the hotel. Verona Airport (VRN) is a 2.5-hour drive away. It’s a handy middle ground, with more flight options.

is a 2.5-hour drive away. It’s a handy middle ground, with more flight options. Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE) is further away, but it can make a lot of sense if you’re flying internationally or want to turn the journey into part of a bigger Northern Italy trip. Allow around 3 to 4 hours by car, depending on traffic and your route.

By Train

There’s no train station in Ortisei, but Bressanone/Brixen is around 30 minutes away, and Bolzano/Bozen is 45 minutes away. Both are served by intercity and international trains. From either station, you can continue to Ortisei by bus, taxi, or private transfer.

Services & Amenities

There’s plenty to enjoy between mountain adventures, whether that means spa time, a workout, or letting the concierge plan your next outing.

Fitness & Wellness: The fitness center is fully equipped, and there’s a weekly program with yoga, stretching, aquagym, and gentle fitness classes. A qualified instructor is also available if you want a little guidance.

The Gardena Spa: This was THE highlight for me. More on that later!

Concierge: The concierge team is amazing and can help with everything from restaurant reservations to shopping tips and arranging local activities and gear.

Outdoor Adventures: Depending on the season, guests can join guided hikes, winter walks, or snowshoe excursions. The hotel also offers a ski bus in winter and transfers to guided hiking starting points in summer.

Little Extras: Free underground parking, ski lockers with boot dryers, bike and golf storage, plus all those thoughtful five-star touches that make coming back after a day in the mountains feel extra nice.

The Location

The location is honestly one of the best parts of staying here. Staying at Gardena Grödnerhof puts you right in the heart of Ortisei, one of the prettiest little alpine towns in the Dolomites.

You can walk to the cable cars for both Seceda and Alpe di Siusi, which makes exploring SO easy. No hunting for parking or driving mountain roads, just step outside and head straight for the trails.

You’re also surrounded by cute cafés, restaurants, and shops, so everything you need is right here. If you’re here in winter, you’re just 200 meters from ski lifts and ski fields.

The Rooms

Comfortable, luxurious, warm, and distinctly Alpine. Tick, tick, tick, and tick. There’s a range of rooms and suites, all with that cozy mountain feel but plenty of polished five-star touches.

We stayed in the Chalet Seceda Suite and WOW! Easily one of the standout options, with a huge balcony and gorgeous mountain views. Inside, there’s a separate living/dining area, a fireplace, luxurious Egyptian cotton sheets, and all the little details that make it feel extra special.

The bathroom deserves its own mention, too, with a bathtub, double shower, private sauna, and gorgeous Balmain bath products.

Dining

Food is a big part of the experience here, with everything from Michelin-starred fine dining to long breakfasts and DIY juicing stations.

Gardena Restaurant: The main restaurant has a contemporary Alpine feel and serves a mix of Mediterranean, Italian, international, and vegetarian dishes. Breakfast here is generous in the best way. Think homemade pastries, eggs cooked to order, a juice bar, and even a glass of sparkling wine if you’re feeling fancy.

Anna Stuben: This is the special-occasion spot. With one Michelin star and four Gault&Millau toques, the tasting plates are as beautiful as they are delicious. Definitely one to book if you are celebrating or looking for a romantic night to remember.

4 Sajons: A seasonal restaurant all about showcasing ingredients at their best, with menus that change throughout the year.

Afternoon Treats: Spoiler alert! From 3 to 5 pm, cakes and little snacks await you back at the hotel. A very welcome sight after a day in the mountains!

Wine Cellar: Wine lovers can dive into a great selection of premium Italian wines, with tastings available if you want to learn a little more as you sip.

Lounge & Bar: Cozy, relaxed, and perfect for a pre-dinner drink or a nightcap. Expect wine, classic favorites, and original cocktails in a warm Alpine setting.

Activities & Experiences

There’s no shortage of adventure here, and what I love is that there’s something for everyone, from families looking for a slower pace to avid explorers chasing a challenge.

Hiking: Duh! The Dolomites and hiking go hand in hand. Whether you’re a hardcore trail nut or just looking for a casual stroll in nature before heading back for happy hour, you’ve got plenty of options.

Experience Plose: Looking for some next-level fun and a little adrenaline rush? Jump on the Plosebob toboggan, then explore the trails and play stations. If you’re feeling brave, try the Plose Loop, where you bike through a full 360-degree loop and quite literally defy gravity. Allow at least four hours, plus about an hour’s drive each way from the hotel.

Visit Seceda: Seceda feels totally out of this world and has some of the best views in the Dolomites. The cable cars are only a 10-minute walk from the hotel, which is fab since parking is limited. Head up to the top station, then take a 10-minute uphill walk to the iconic viewpoint. Stop by Baita Sofie for a bite, a drink, and some sun while you take it all in.

Explore Alpe di Siusi: Europe’s largest high alpine meadow and a beautiful place to explore. Take the Mont Sëuc Cable Car to the top, then you can shorten the walk by hopping on a chairlift down toward the lake. Wander the trails, take in the views, and stop at Malga Schgaguler Schwaige for lunch, with a playground, animals, and an incredible mountain backdrop.

Skiing: Visiting in winter brings a totally new experience. The Dolomiti Superski circuit offers slopes for all tastes and levels in a landscape of incomparable beauty.

Kids Experiences

Families are really well looked after here. The Kids Club has a bright upstairs playroom for little ones, with coloring tables, toys, and plenty of space to play. Downstairs is more for the tweens and teens, with a climbing wall, foosball, and arcade-racing games.

Supervised care is available from 3 to 11 pm, six days a week, for children ages 3 and up, and there’s even an assisted children’s dinner table so parents can enjoy a little extra downtime.

The Spa

The Gardena Spa was easily one of my favorite parts of the hotel. There’s an indoor pool, outdoor whirlpool, saunas, steam baths, and cozy relaxation spaces, plus a full menu of luxe treatments.

I had one of the best deep tissue massages of my life here, so definitely carve out some downtime between mountain adventures!

In My Opinion

Staying at Gardena Grödnerhof offers the perfect balance of adventure and indulgence. The location makes exploring easy, while the spa, dining, service, and ridiculously comfy rooms make coming back just as enjoyable. For us, it was such an easy, luxurious base for experiencing the Dolomites.

HIGHLY RECOMMEND!

Gardena Grödnerhof 5-star alpine retreat Check Prices Right in the heart of Ortisei, Gardena Grödnerhof makes it ridiculously easy to spend your days exploring the Dolomites, then come home to a luxe place to unwind with all the comforts. Hotel Luxury $$$$

I was invited to experience a stay at Gardena Grödnerhof. I was not compensated for this review. All opinions are my own!

The post Staying at Gardena Grödnerhof in The Dolomites appeared first on The Blonde Abroad.





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