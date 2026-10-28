Fashion

SÉZANE FAVORITES

October 28, 2026
SÉZANE FAVORITES
Edited By Cliche
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Last Updated on October 28, 2026 by Cliche


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Coat // Poncho Knit // Navy Pants // Scarf

I have been crushing on Sézane for years now. The brand underwent a major overhaul two months ago, and I think it is looking fresher than ever! Everything feels a bit cleaner and more polished, but all of your favorite tried-and-true Sézane staples remain. For me, those include a great wide-leg pant like this one, substantial outerwear like this piece, and a cozy knit.

Today, I am sharing my most recent Sézane look, along with all my favorite new arrivals that dropped on Sunday. One thing about the brand that hasn’t changed? How incredibly quickly pieces sell out! Sézane rarely goes on sale, so if you spot something you love, go ahead and grab it!

STACY SKIRT

This fab fringe style comes in two colors but the red is the real showstopper. It would be so chic styled with a simple button down like this one and preppy loafers.

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ADRIEN CARDIGAN

I try not and link to items that are out of stock, but I need you to see this knit. I have signed up for every back in stock alert known to man. Fingers crossed I can get my paws on this.

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PIO SCARF

The perfect outfit completer? A scarf! The Pio scarf is the ideal weight and size for fall and comes in more than ten fabulous prints.

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AURÈLE BAG

The chicest shape in a beautiful of the moment color. Don’t sleep on Sézane accessories or home! I mean check out this beautiful tabletop set.


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LE BOOTCUT TROUSERS

While I don’t need another pair of pants, this color caught my eye! How beautiful would these look with this pop sweater?!

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FERDINAND COAT

I may or may not be a bit of a coat hoarder! I am trying my best to edit down my collection now that I live in Florida, but this one is tugging at my heartstrings!

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The post SÉZANE FAVORITES appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.



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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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