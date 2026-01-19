



RECAP ‘Sister Wives 1-on-1′ Part 2: Meri Brown Claims Robyn Pushed NDA to Silence Her During Coyote Pass Fight

If there’s one thing Sister Wives has taught us over the years, it’s that polygamy is complicated — and money makes it even messier. Sunday night’s Sister Wives: One-on-One Part 2 proved that while Kody Brown’s marriages may be over, the financial beef is very much alive and refusing to be buried.

The Vegas House That Refuses to Stay in Vegas

Kody Brown kicked things off by claiming that Meri Brown wanted all the profits from the Las Vegas home they shared when they were still legally married. According to him, this dispute didn’t start with Arizona’s Coyote Pass, but way back when the family sold their cul-de-sac dreams.

“She wanted all the money,” Kody alleged, with the confidence of a man who has said many things on camera that later… didn’t quite hold up.

Meri, however, wasted no time calling that narrative what viewers at home were already thinking it sounded like: nonsense. She firmly stated she never disputed that Kody was entitled to half the proceeds. Her logic? His name was on the house. End of story.

Kody, meanwhile, suggested that unresolved negotiations over the Vegas sale somehow spilled into delays around selling Coyote Pass — a property the family co-owned that finally sold in April 2025 for a reported $1.5 million.

“I Paid the Bills” — Meri vs. The Revisionist History Tour

Things got spicy when Meri explained why she could have reasonably asked for more money — but didn’t.

She lived in the Vegas home the majority of the time. She made the mortgage payments. She carried the responsibility.

Still, she didn’t fight for more.

“I paid it all,” Meri said plainly, before adding the crucial detail: but his name was on it. So she accepted a 50/50 split.

That’s when the story took a hard turn toward eyebrow-raising territory.

Meri revealed that every single penny from her Vegas house went directly into purchasing Robyn’s Flagstaff home — which is why Kody had equity in the Vegas property in the first place.

Yes. You read that right.

Vegas money → Robyn’s Arizona house.

Robyn’s Version vs. Meri’s Receipts

Robyn Brown, however, told a very different story.

She claimed Meri told her she expected all the money from the Vegas sale. Robyn also suggested Kody had been covering insurance and other household expenses while Meri handled the mortgage.

Meri did not let that slide.

“The insurance is usually on the house payment,” she snapped back, visibly amused in that I cannot believe I’m explaining this way. According to Meri, Kody didn’t pay those bills — and the suggestion otherwise was “ridiculous.”

Viewers at home? Nodding in unison.

Coyote Pass, Confidentiality, and the NDA Nobody Wanted

The real roadblock with Coyote Pass, according to Meri, wasn’t greed — it was paperwork. Specifically, a confidentiality agreement Robyn wanted her to sign.

Meri wasn’t comfortable being silenced.

Robyn explained that she and Kody wanted to avoid fighting about finances publicly (which… fair, but also ironic given the existence of this entire franchise). She claimed Meri’s requests didn’t feel fair, especially considering money Kody and Robyn said they’d put into the land.

Janelle added crucial context, explaining that Meri feared signing the NDA would prevent her from pursuing money she believed she was still owed from the Vegas house sale.

Meri confirmed it outright: the sale was delayed because she refused to sign.

Robyn Cries, Kody Pressures, and a Threat That Raised Alarms

In one of the more unsettling moments of the episode, Robyn revealed that Kody pressured her to go through with selling Coyote Pass without Meri’s agreement — even going so far as to threaten her.

Robyn said she put her foot down, reminding Kody that she, too, had a legal stake in the property and would not allow a “backdoor deal” to happen.

She became emotional describing the moment, saying Kody transformed into someone she didn’t recognize.

“I called him out hard,” she said, tears forming, explaining she told him he wasn’t being the man she married.

Viewers had mixed reactions — sympathy for the moment, skepticism for the years leading up to it.

Christine, David, and the Pantsuit Nobody Asked For

As if the financial chaos wasn’t enough, Kody pivoted to Christine Brown and her new husband, David Woolley.

Kody claimed he watched Christine’s wedding with a smile, saying he was happy she found love. Sounds nice — until he followed it up with comments about being attracted to Christine after she got a professional job and wore a pantsuit. Yes. Really!

Christine made it clear she found those comments inappropriate and disrespectful to her husband. She didn’t mince words, calling the whole thing “gross” and accusing Kody of playing emotional games.

David loves her. That’s the only opinion that matters now.

Part 3 airs Sunday, January 25. And if history tells us anything, the math still won’t add up.

