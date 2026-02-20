Professional Skin Therapy Wand: Brighten & Firm Your Face in 30 Seconds a Day





By popular demand, we’re here to give you all the details on one of Lauryn’s skincare obsessions.

Staci Christie, one of Lauryn’s facialists, who as been on the HIM & HER Show, told her all about this wand a couple years ago. Fast forward to now: it’s still one of Lauryn’s staples when it comes to skin health and hair health.

If you have yet to meet Staci, be sure to check out her guest posts here and here. She is a top esthetician with years of experience. Her tips are so good and her skincare recs are pretty simple in the best way.

If you struggle with rashes or dermatitis, pimples, blemishes – this post is for you.

This affordable high-frequency wand is $120 on Amazon and works wonders. It has so many uses, too. So it really is one of the best multi-use skincare tools.

Let’s get into the details.

Professional Skin Therapy Wand: Brighten & Firm in 30 Seconds a Day

How it works:

“The NuDerma Professional High Frequency Wand is an advanced skincare modality to rejuvenate the skin. When the device is turned on, an electrical current flows through glass tubes filled with anti-aging neon gas or anti-blemish argon gas, producing a mild static electricity effect on the skin’s surface. This stimulates blood circulation, encourages cellular renewal, aids in the production of collagen and elastin, and oxygenates the complexion. In turn, skin looks healthier with a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and blemishes.”

The Beauty Benefits:

Boosts your skin with power of argan and neon

Anti-aging by oxygenating and energizing your skin

Better absorption of skincare

Comes with special attachments for all areas of your face

How to use:

It’s so easy. Wave the wand over problem areas, back and forth a few times. That’s it.

Lauryn uses this for 30 seconds a day, mainly in the crease of her nose where she tends to get redness.

HOT TIP: Lauryn waves it over her hair line and eye brows for hair growth.

Let’s hear what Staci has to say about it:

As a skincare esthetician driven by passion, I’m excited to explain why I love seamlessly integrating the high-frequency facial wand into the personalized treatments and skincare regimens of my clients. The wand employs Argon gas (violet light) and Neon gas (red/orange light) through distinct high-frequency electrodes to address various skin concerns. Argon is effective for acne and oily skin, while Neon is the preferred choice for tackling signs of aging.

This innovative device offers a range of advantages, starting with improved blood circulation that revitalizes your complexion. By boosting blood flow, it facilitates the efficient delivery of oxygen and nutrients to your skin cells, promoting a healthier overall appearance. Additionally, the wand stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, fundamental proteins for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. Say goodbye to puffiness as the device aids in reducing inflammation by enhancing lymphatic drainage, resulting in a more sculpted and refreshed facial contour.

Not just a tool for circulation, the high-frequency facial wand serves as an effective acne treatment. Its antibacterial properties target and eliminate acne-causing bacteria, aiding in the treatment of existing blemishes and preventing future breakouts. Furthermore, this versatile device contributes to wrinkle reduction by encouraging cell turnover and supporting the skin’s natural rejuvenation process. It goes beyond the surface, enhancing product absorption and allowing skincare products to penetrate deeper into the skin for optimal effectiveness.

Another delightful bonus – the high-frequency facial wand has an attachment that extends its benefits to your hair. By improving blood circulation in the scalp, it can contribute to healthier hair growth.

With advantages ranging from improved skin texture to tightened pores, the high-frequency facial wand is a versatile addition to your skincare arsenal. Remember to follow safety guidelines and consult skincare professionals for personalized advice on achieving your skin goals.

This little wand is something Lauryn can’t live without now. She wakes up, removes her mouth tape, ice rolls, uses the high frequency wand, then does a little facial massage with her hands or the Mint Roller.

It’s such a good tip from one of the best facialists she’s ever met. Be sure to listen to the full episode with Staci here. Sure, she talks about the wand, but the episode is FULL of amazing skincare topics like: filler, best and worst things you can do for your skin, a natural face lift and more.

x, The Skinny Confidential team

+ Check out Lauryn’s exact Korean skincare routine.

++ Stalk our new ice roller for the smoothest skin of your life.

!function(d,s,id){

var e, p = /^http:/.test(d.location) ? ‘http’ : ‘https’;

if(!d.getElementById(id)) {

e = d.createElement(s);

e.id = id;

e.src = p + ‘://widgets.rewardstyle.com/js/shopthepost.js’;

d.body.appendChild(e);

}

if(typeof window.__stp === ‘object’) if(d.readyState === ‘complete’) {

window.__stp.init();

}

}(document, ‘script’, ‘shopthepost-script’);

Turn on your JavaScript to view content Turn on your JavaScript to view content

The post Professional Skin Therapy Wand: Brighten & Firm Your Face in 30 Seconds a Day appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.