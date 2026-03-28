Princess Beatrice Reportedly Considers Moving To The US As Dad Andrew’s Scandal Takes Personal Toll





Princess Beatrice is reportedly considering a move to the US as she and Princess Eugenie navigate the fallout from their father, ex-Prince Andrew‘s, ongoing scandal linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The situation has taken an emotional toll, prompting both sisters to step back from public life while focusing on their families.

With mounting pressure and scrutiny in the UK, a fresh start abroad is being considered as Princess Beatrice and Eugenie try to move forward.

Princess Beatrice Reportedly Weighs Relocation Amid Father’s Epstein-Linked Controversy

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Princess Beatrice is reportedly considering relocating to the United States as she navigates ongoing fallout tied to her father, Prince Andrew, and his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a Daily Mail report, Beatrice is said to be deeply affected by the situation and is trying to keep her personal life steady amid intense public scrutiny.

Sources claim the idea of moving abroad, once unthinkable, has become more realistic, especially with her sister, Princess Eugenie, having spent extended time living outside the UK.

A potential move could offer Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a chance at a fresh start while also helping them refocus on their marriage. Edoardo’s work in property, which frequently takes him to the US, is said to make the transition more feasible.

Insiders suggest the couple feels increasingly exposed remaining in the UK, with ongoing investigations and the possibility of further legal developments keeping the spotlight firmly on the family.

The situation has reportedly placed strain on their marriage, particularly during difficult moments when Beatrice needed support, and her husband was abroad for work.

Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Step Back From Royal Duties Amid Ongoing Prince Andrew Controversy

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Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Andrew continues to cast a long shadow.

He was reportedly arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to alleged dealings with Epstein, and could face serious legal consequences if convicted.

Insiders say the development was particularly difficult for Beatrice, coming at a time when she was already under strain and without her husband nearby.

Since the arrest, both sisters have largely stepped out of the public eye. Reports indicate they will not take part in the traditional carriage procession or appear in the royal box at Ascot this June.

The Princesses Might Stay Away From Public Engagements For A While Due To Their Father’s Scandal

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Beatrice and Eugenie’s absence has been noted at recent events, including the Cheltenham races, where senior royals such as Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and Zara Tindall were in attendance.

Royal commentators suggest this reduced visibility may continue due to the amount of scrutiny plaguing the royal family because of their father.

According to author Phil Dampier and Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward, while Beatrice and Eugenie remain valued members of the royal family, the current situation has left them too closely associated with the controversy to participate in major public engagements for now.

Some experts are now suggesting that their absence could extend for much of the year.

Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Lean On Family As They Cope With Emotional Fallout Of Ongoing Scandal

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Behind the scenes, however, the sisters are said to be maintaining close relationships with both their father and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, choosing to spend time together privately while shielding their own families from the fallout.

Beatrice, who married Mozzi in 2020, is raising two young daughters while also embracing her role as a stepmother, while Eugenie, who wed Jack Brooksbank in 2018, is focused on her two young sons.

Sources say the fallout has been deeply emotional for both women, as they process the unfolding events while trying to shield their families. Insiders suggest “they’re also putting pieces of the puzzle together in real time, insiders claim, “and realizing they may have been used.”

The source continued: “That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They’re heartbroken — but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom. Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them.”

Princess Eugenie Reportedly ‘Frustrated’ As She Navigates Fallout From Prince Andrew Scandal

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For Eugenie in particular, the situation has been especially difficult. According to sources, she feels unfairly caught up in the fallout, describing the experience as being “tarnished with a brush that’s not hers, that’s her father’s,” leaving her “very, very frustrated.”

While she and Beatrice are doing their best to stay positive, the situation has been described as “a s–t show, a never-ending s–t show.”

Reports suggest Eugenie has taken a step back from spending time with her father as she processes the ongoing scandal. However, insiders emphasize that this distance does not signal a complete breakdown in their relationship, describing the bond as strained but not entirely severed.

The Princess Beatrice Reportedly Considers Moving To The US As Dad Andrew’s Scandal Takes Personal Toll first appeared on The Blast





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