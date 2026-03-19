Fashion

On the Scene at the MACRO Event: Olandria in Black Sheer Do Long and Draped Femme LA

March 19, 2026
On the Scene at the MACRO Event: Olandria in Black Sheer Do Long and Draped Femme LA
Edited By Cliche
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On the scene at a MACRO event, Olandria wore a black ensemble featuring a sheer Do Long bodysuit paired with a draped mini skirt from Femme LA. Styled by The Reismans, the look balanced sheer elements with structured draping.

The long-sleeve bodysuit featured a high-cut silhouette with a fully sheer finish, creating a sleek base layer. It was styled with a draped mini skirt that wrapped across the hips and extended into a trailing sash detail, adding movement and contrast to the fitted bodysuit.

Olandria completed the look with pointed-toe black heels, maintaining a monochromatic palette. Her hair, styled by Joyboylace, was worn in soft waves, while makeup by Kimora Mulan featured a neutral glam finish.

888 On The Scene At The MACRO Event Olandria In Black Sheer Do Long And Draped Femme LA

📸: ShaunAndru/IG/Reproduction




The post On the Scene at the MACRO Event: Olandria in Black Sheer Do Long and Draped Femme LA appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.





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Cliche

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