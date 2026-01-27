Olandria in a Gold Sculptural Rahul Mishra Couture Gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bama Barbie is not letting up!

At Paris Fashion Week, Love Island Star Olandria attended the couture presentation by Rahul Mishra wearing a dramatic gold gown by the brand. The sculptural design, rendered in shimmering metallic fabric, featured an oversized, petal-like silhouette that wrapped around the body, creating a sense of movement and architectural volume.

The look closely echoed the runway presentation, where the gown appeared as a statement piece emphasizing couture craftsmanship through texture, structure, and surface detail. The gold finish highlighted the intricate construction, while the abbreviated hemline kept the focus on the garment’s sculptural form.

Olandria’s appearance stayed true to the collection’s vision, with styling by The Reismans and beauty kept minimal to allow the gown to command attention. They said, “We always loved this look from the past collection and felt like it would be perfect for Olandria as her first couture moment.”

The result was a direct translation of runway to real life, reinforcing the designer’s signature approach to couture as wearable art.

: ChrisGMS