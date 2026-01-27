How to Remove Eyebrow Tint When You’ve Went Too Hard





Let’s talk about eyebrow tinting, shall we?

This little treatment can enhance and add some insane color to your brows, making them look on point WITHOUT all the hassle of daily makeup.

So maybe you took the plunge and got your brows tinted, only to find out the color turned out darker than a black hole. Or maybe your skin had a major meltdown and you had a gnarly reaction to the product. We feel your pain.

Lauryn loves a bold double tint, BUT, what’s a gal to do when faced with brow tinting gone wrong?

Sure, the tint will naturally fade after 5 to 7 days, but who wants to spend a week feeling like they’ve got creepy crawly caterpillars glued to their forehead?

We have a few tricks up our sleeves when it comes to quickly fading out your brow tint.

How to Remove Eyebrow Tint

These are designed to break down and dissolve makeup, including brow tints. Silicone-based and oil-based makeup removers work by loosening the tint’s grip on your brow hairs, making it easier to remove. Just apply some on a cotton pad and gently wipe and you’re good to go.

We usually use clarifying shampoo to remove product buildup from our hair. Turns out, it can work wonders on brow tints, too.

The shampoo’s cleansing properties can help strip away some of the tints and lighten the brows over time. However, it’s very important to be cautious because shampoos can be drying. Make sure to moisturize your brows afterward. Lauryn uses Brow Peptide for this.

This kitchen staple not only helps with baking delicious treats, but it also doubles as an exfoliator and can help fade the tint. When you mix it with water to create a paste and apply it to your brows, the baking soda gently buffs away the tint, leaving your natural brows behind.

Keep in mind that baking soda can be a bit abrasive, so don’t go overboard with the scrubbing, and moisturize afterward to prevent dryness or irritation. And of course, don’t get it in your eyes.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice, the holy grail of natural lightening.

This citrus superhero contains natural bleaching properties that can help lighten the tint. Gently swipe some fresh lemon juice over your brows, let it sit for a few minutes, and then rinse it off with warm water. (Again, watch the eyes.)

5 Eyebrow Tint Removers to Try

How To Choose Eyebrow Tint Color?

To make sure those eyebrow tints suits you, here are some tips.

Based On Your Natural Hair Color

The goal is to complement your hair color, skin tone, and desired eyebrow style. What better way to start than your natural hair color. With this you can achieve a natural and flattering look. Here’s a little guide for you.

Eyebrow Tinting on Blondes

For all you blondes, go for a tint that is one or two shades darker than your natural hair color. A light to medium brown or even soft taupe can work well. Avoid pure black or dark brown. It might look a bit harsh for your complexion.

If you’re a DIY person, be cautious with the processing time. Start with 2-4 minutes then check.

TSC Tip: Apply the tint with a spoolie only on the hairs, don’t focus too much on the skin. Wipe the inner part of the brow for a natural gradient. If the results look slightly dark after, there’s no need to worry. Blonde brow tints usually soften beautifully after 48-72 hours. Just trust the process.

Eyebrow Tinting on Brunettes

For brunettes, opt for a tint that’s close to your hair but not too dark. Ideally, medium to dark brown shades. For dark brunettes, a shade of dark brown or soft black may suit best. Avoid jet black tints. It’s overpowering and will look blocky.

For a natural look, you can go for 1-2 shades lighter than your hair color. If you’re the type to wear bold makeup often, you can go with a slightly deeper color. Focus on the mid-brow and tail when applying the tint. After applying, you can start the timer with 3-6 minutes then check. Be cautious when re-tinting, over processing is tougher to fix.

Eyebrow Tinting on Redheads

For redheads, a warm tint like auburn or copper will enhance red tones without clashing. Avoid black or cool ash shades. They would look harsh and unnatural on red hair.

Match your undertone with your brow tint. When in doubt, choose warmth over depth. Red pigments develop fast, so start by 2-5 minutes of processing. Build the color gradually if needed. Again, focus on the brow hairs (not the skin) for a natural look.

Eyebrow Tinting For Black Hair

For black hair, a dark brown or soft black tint works best. Avoid using lighter shades of tint as it can look unnatural. Even if you have black hair, jet black is a no. Unless you want a dramatic or high-contrast look, it can look unnatural.

You can opt for 1 shade lighter than your hair for a softer look. Shade matching the tint to your exact hair color is great for a bold look.

TSC Tip: Clean up the edges immediately after applying to avoid a blocky appearance. Processing time can start with 3-5 minutes. Be mindful as over processing can lead to flat or harsh looking results.

Match the Tint to Your Skin Tone

Matching your eyebrow tint to your skin tone is just as crucial. So here’s what to watch out for.

If you have fair skin, it is best to stick to lighter color browns (taupe or ash brown) so it won’t be too overpowering for your complexion.

For medium brown skin, a warm medium brown or soft dark brown works well. Avoid overly dark shades that might look too harsh.

For olive or darker skin tones, rich browns or even deep chocolate shades complement the warmth of the skin. A slightly darker tint can create definition without being too stark.

Consult with a Professional

If you’re unsure about doing your eyebrow tint yourself, you can go to someone who is an eyebrow specialist to do a professional tint on your brows. They can really spot what tint suits your features best and that aligns with your style.

If you’re doing those brows yourself, always ALWAYS do a patch test before applying. Be sure to not overdo it, go lighter first before committing to that dark shade. Also, be sure to check out Lauryn’s brow q&a and her exact brow recipe.

How Long Do Brow Tints Last?

Eyebrow tints typically last for 3-6 weeks tops depending on a few factors.

Of course, the longevity of your tint greatly depends on what brand or type of formula you used. Professional salon dyes last longer than DIY kits. Make sure to find a brand that better suits your skin type.

TSC Tip: Oily skin can sometimes cause faster fading.

If you want your brow game to last even longer, you can add brow lamination to your routine to achieve a cleaner look. Keep in mind, the longevity of your tints also depends on how you maintain it.

How to Maintain An Eyebrow Tint

Maintenance is key to keep your brows looking fresh and well-defined between touch-ups. It lasts depending on how you take care of them. It requires a bit of care and attention to detail but it’s worth it. Here are some tips on how to maintain your brows.

Avoid Touching Your Brows Too Much

This is one of the areas we don’t realize we often touch or rub. It happens way more than you think. The constant touching or rubbing can transfer oils, dirt, and bacteria from your hands to the tinted area. If you do need to touch your brows for any reason, make sure your hands are clean.

Avoid Excessive Washing and Rubbing

For the first 24 to 48 hours after tinting, try to avoid getting your eyebrows wet. Be EXTRA careful when washing your face and sweating. The tint needs time to fully set into the hairs and the skin. Water can cause it to fade faster and we don’t want that. Use a gentle cleanser, avoid makeup removers and over-cleansing your face.

Avoid Exfoliating the Brow Area

Yes, we love to feel clean with our face but this will make the color fade quicker. If you are going to exfoliate, avoid the eyebrow region. Avoid harsh products and stick to gentle moisturizers and nourishing eyebrow oils (keep the hair healthy and prevent them from becoming dry).

Avoid Excessive Sun Exposure

UV rays can cause both the skin and the tint to fade faster. Make sure to apply sunscreen and avoid direct exposure as much as possible. You can also wear a hat or sunglasses when you’re outdoors for extended periods.

Use a Soft Cloth

For gentle removal, use a soft gentle cloth. Avoid any harsh rubbing or scrubbing, which can damage the brow hairs and cause the tint to fade prematurely.

Keep Your Brow Shape Consistent

Reshaping your brows frequently can make the tint look uneven and unnatural. Keep the general shape consistent when tweezing, shaving, or waxing. Don’t go overboard as it WILL disturb the color and shape.

Schedule Regular Touch-Ups

Eyebrow tints typically last 2-6 weeks depending on your skin type, type of tint used, and how well you maintain it. Regular maintenance will keep your eyebrows neat and tidy.

How Often Can You Tint Your Eyebrows?

The usual window of time to refresh your brows again is about every 4-6 weeks. This is the time where your brow hairs naturally shed and regrow. Whereas the tint gradually fades as the hairs fall out. Re-tinting too often can dry out or weaken the brow hairs, and irritate the skin.

Here are some popular types of brow treatments (besides eyebrow tinting) you can do that suits your lifestyle.

Brow Shaping

Already have full brows? Try brow shaping methods like waxing, threading, tweezing or shaving. This is one of the easiest methods to up your brow game. It makes your eyebrows cleaner and defines your natural brow shape. The results last up to 2-4 weeks based on how fast your eyebrow hairs grow.

Brow Lamination

Brow lamination sets your hairs upward for a full and fluffier look. This method works wonders if you have gaps on your eyebrows. You can absolutely pair this method with brow tinting and results last for 4-8 weeks.

Natural Henna

If you want something semi-permanent, Henna is a great option. Henna stains the skin and hairs more intensely than a regular tint. Natural Henna has a lot of benefits. It is known to nourish, soften, and strengthen the hair. This typically lasts up to 1-2 weeks on skin, and up to 6 weeks on hair.

Microblading

Want bold brows? Try microblading. They’re like tattoos but for enhancing the eyebrows. Microblading focuses on hair-like strokes tattooed into the skin. This lasts up to 1-2 years.

Ombré / Powder Brows

Powder brows are similar to microblading, but they give off a more softened, powdered effect. This resembles the look of eyebrow makeup. Results last up to 3-5 years.

How to Lighten Eyebrow Tint?

Have you ever done your eyebrow tint at home and it came out way too dark for your liking? Here are some tips to lighten your eyebrow tint.

Use a Gentle Face Wash

You can’t go wrong with a gentle face wash. This method won’t damage your skin or hair and it works gradually. Use warm water to help the pigment fade faster. Wash your brows 2-3 times a day until you’re satisfied with the results. Some gentle cleansers are La Roche Posay and Cera Ve.

Use a Light Oil

You can use any light oils like olive oil, coconut oil, or castor oil. Massage your oil of choice onto your brows for 5 minutes. Leave it on for about 10 minutes, then wipe off. The oil break down tint molecules, resulting in a lighter eyebrow tint finish. Be wary of how long you leave it on. You might completely remove the tint.

Light Exfoliation

Mix up a tiny bit of sugar and cleanser. Gently rub on your brows for 20-30 seconds. Now don’t scrub too hard, our skin beneath the eyebrows is sensitive.

Let it Fade Over time

If you’re unsure with your eyebrow tint, maybe you’re not used to seeing yourself with bold brows. Give it some time. The tint on skin usually lasts up to a week tops. While the tint on the brow hairs fades up to 2-4 weeks.

Hope these tips can level up your eyebrow game. Seriously, eyebrow tints are THE high maintenance way to stay low maintenance.

There you have it. If you screwed up your brows and need a fix asap, try any of our tips/products above and let us know how it goes.

x, The Skinny Confidential team

