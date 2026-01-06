Nikki Bella’s Love Life Has A New Name Attached





Nikki Bella is no stranger to public fascination, but her personal life has once again become a topic of intense curiosity.

As whispers about a surprising new connection continue to circulate, insiders suggest the WWE star is embracing a lighter, freer chapter.

Between public sightings, playful hints, and carefully chosen words, Bella’s latest rumored romance has fans watching closely.

Nikki Bella Sparks Fresh Romance Buzz

Speculation surrounding Bella and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean has been building steadily for months.

The rumors first caught fire over the summer when fans spotted Bella posing alongside the NFL rookie during training camp.

The images alone were enough to set social media alight, but they were only the beginning.

Soon after, Bella was seen attending the Eagles’ dominant 31–0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Observers noted that she appeared to enjoy VIP-style access, fueling further curiosity.

One image in particular grabbed attention, showing Bella seated comfortably at DeJean’s locker, a detail fans dissected endlessly as they tried to define the nature of their connection.

Despite the noise, neither Bella nor DeJean has publicly confirmed or denied the rumors.

That silence, however, hasn’t stopped insiders from offering insight into what’s really happening behind the scenes.

Insiders Say Nikki Bella Is Keeping It Casual

According to a source close to Bella, the wrestler is genuinely taken with DeJean but is intentionally avoiding labels.

The insider told the Daily Mail, “Nikki spent New Year’s Eve with her sister. But it doesn’t mean she wasn’t thinking about Cooper.”

The source continued, “She’s smitten by him and playfully talks about him to friends. She’s really happy, and it’s an exciting time for her – but she is definitely keeping it as casual as possible, for now. She’s just having fun and enjoying the single life.”

Timing, it seems, plays a significant role. DeJean is in the thick of his football season, leaving little room for anything serious.

As the insider explained, “Cooper is in the middle of football season, so he can’t do much until it’s over. That’s why they’re keeping it casual and not forcing anything.”

Public Sightings And Mixed Signals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Garcia (@nikkigarcia)

While insiders describe a relaxed dynamic, Nikki Bella has done little to quiet the chatter.

Just days before the new year, she shared a video of herself wearing a DeJean jersey while attending a game at Lincoln Financial Field. The post reignited speculation, especially given its timing.

Adding another layer, DeJean was later spotted in the front row at a WWE show in Philadelphia.

Wrestler Grayson Waller didn’t shy away from addressing the moment, claiming on a podcast that DeJean was there “because he wanted to see Bella.”

At the same time, Bella has publicly suggested that fans may be reading too much into the situation.

Earlier this month, she pushed back against assumptions about her love life during a candid moment on her SiriusXM podcast.

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” she said.

She continued, “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, even think of kissing.”

Bella didn’t stop there, adding, “I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s, like, kind of crazy. I was thinking of this last night: ‘Do I know how to kiss?’ You know when it’s been so long? I mean, I hope so. I’m about to make out with my pillow to make sure I still got it.”

Nikki Bella Reflects On Life After High Profile Relationships

Bella’s romantic history has long played out in the public eye.

Her six-year relationship with WWE icon John Cena became a cornerstone of wrestling pop culture, culminating in an in-ring proposal at WrestleMania in 2017.

The engagement ended a year later as the pair went their separate ways over differences about marriage and children.

More recently, Bella married “Dancing With The Stars” professional Artem Chigvintsev.

The couple, who share a son named Matteo, wed in 2022 before Bella filed for divorce in September 2024.

Since then, she has spoken openly about redefining herself outside of marriage and long-term commitments.

That mindset was evident during New Year’s celebrations in Las Vegas, where Bella and her sister Brie hosted a masquerade-style event tied to their Napa-based wine brand, Bonita Bonita.

Bella was overheard declaring her intention to enter 2026 with “no rules and no expectations,” a phrase that neatly sums up her current approach.

Where Cooper DeJean Fits Into The Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooper DeJean (@cooperdejean)

For his part, DeJean has largely kept his private life out of the spotlight.

Previously linked to his college sweetheart Steph Wilfawn during his time at the University of Iowa, the young athlete has avoided commenting on his current relationship status.

When rumors briefly connected him to Bella’s past via a John Cena reference, DeJean appeared eager to shut down speculation.

After mimicking Cena’s famous “five knuckle shuffle” celebration during a game, he clarified the moment to reporters.

“The celebration? Tribute to John Cena, guy I watched growing up. Big WWE guy when I was a kid,” he said, before adding, “So yeah, we had that one planned for a while, I just didn’t get picked.”

Whether this rumored pairing evolves or fades, it is clear that Nikki Bella is enjoying a moment defined by independence, curiosity, and freedom.

For now, that seems to be exactly where she wants to be.









