The Three-Word DM Rob Rausch Sent Eric Nam After Betraying Him During ‘The Traitors’ Finale

Eric Nam made it until the very end of season 4 of “The Traitors“; however, he left the Scottish castle empty-handed after being betrayed by his co-star, Rob Rausch.

“If I had done that, I just wouldn’t be able to live with myself in that way,” Nam told producers during the finale episode. “It’s just a different line in the sand that we have. Money is great, but I think relationships are more important. And it doesn’t feel good.”

In a new interview, Nam got even more candid about what was going through his mind during the final moments of “The Traitors” finale, and even revealed the three-word DM he received from Rausch after filming concluded.

Was Eric Nam Expecting Rob Rausch To Betray Him During ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Finale?

For those who might’ve missed it, Rausch was named the sole winner of season 4 of “The Traitors.” His victory came in the final moments of episode 10 after he and his “Love Island” ally, Maura Higgins, voted to send Olympian Tara Lipinski home, followed by Nam.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Nam discussed what was going through his mind during that moment, including whether he believed Rausch would turn on him.

“At that moment, there was no doubt. I was genuinely floored,” Nam said. “There’s a confessional where I was like, ‘Would he do this?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And so there were a few times that crossed my mind, but I was like, no.”

How Was Nam Feeling After He Was Betrayed By Rausch, His Fellow Traitor, During The Final Moments Of The Finale Episode

Unfortunately for Nam, the unthinkable happened—something he said made him feel “really dumb” and “very sad.”

The only silver lining was that filming had officially wrapped, and Nam could return to his regular life. “It was three and a half weeks, and mentally and physically just really exhausting to constantly be on edge and constantly paranoid,” he said.

“It was a lot. So I was relieved to be done, but more than anything, I was like, “You know what? I had a really good time. This has been a lot of fun, but I’m so glad it’s over,” he added.

Inside The Three-Word DM Rausch Sent Nam After Betraying Him During ‘The Traitors’ Final Roundtable Ceremony







After Nam was eliminated from the series, he said he heard from Rausch through social media DMs a few days after. “… his literal words were, ‘My fault, G,'” Nam, who opened it but chose not to respond right away, said.

After some time, however, Nam said he had come around and had ended up connecting with Rausch, assuring the “Love Island” alum that everything was good between them.

“And then we didn’t talk for a long time until I guess recently because I was like, ‘What do we talk about?'” Nam joked.

Nam Wasn’t The Only Season 4 Contestant Who Left The Show Crestfallen

Nam wasn’t the only “Traitors” cast member who was disappointed by how things played out during the finale. According to a report from The Blast, Lipinski described herself as “heartbroken” when she realized she was being voted out by her fellow co-stars, specifically Higgins, whom she believed she successfully convinced to vote for Nam and Rausch moments before the final roundtable.

“I was for sure because we had a long conversation about it, and she was like, ‘I am all in. I’m all in. We are gonna get Eric. He’s gonna be so shocked what is gonna happen,'” Lipinski said. “And I went back to Johnny. I was like, ‘We did it! We just we won!’ And so at the roundtable, I was just blown away the first time. Because I believed it!”

She later explained feeling “bad” when she realized Higgins would soon learn Rausch’s true identity in the game.

“I didn’t know how it was gonna unfold exactly or how Rob would tell her, but I knew it was coming. So it was heartbreaking because at that point, I realized she just blindly trusted him and it was gonna be a huge, huge shock,” she said.

Why Kylie Kelce Was Annoyed With The Show’s Producers

Another report from The Blast details Kylie Kelce’s annoyance with “The Traitors” producers. During an episode of the “Green Light” podcast, Kylie discussed her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce’s, performance on the show and explained why she believed the 73-year-old received an unfair shake.

For those unfamiliar, Donna was the series’ first-ever “Secret Traitor,” meaning she had to plot and kill alone, while the show’s other Traitors, comprised of Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lisa Rinna, and, of course, Rausch, played together.

Donna was eliminated during episode 3 after the majority of the cast sniffed her out, something Kylie said “annoyed” her. “I’m a little annoyed that she was a Secret Traitor,” Kylie said. “For some reason, her being a Secret Traitor has irked me to a degree I can’t explain.”

“I wanted her to have her best chance to team up with people to really get a little sneaky with things,” she added. “If she were a Traitor, but not the Secret Traitor, I think she would have nailed it.”





